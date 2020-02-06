Chrome to block HTTP downloads on a secure HTTPS site

Chrome 80 has made efforts this week to ensure that secure pages for HTTPS audio and video are provided. Google now wants to protect users from unsafe files by gradually blocking the downloading of mixed content.

Non-HTTPS downloads that are launched on secure sites pose a “risk to the security and privacy of users”. Google claims that “non-securely downloaded programs can be exchanged for malware by attackers and eavesdroppers who are not safe downloaded bank statements users can read. “

The browser does not currently show any unsafe downloads that were started on HTTPS pages. Chrome 82 will display such a warning in April, starting with executables like APKs and EXEs. Google will appear in the download bar when a file “cannot be downloaded safely”.

This step-by-step introduction is designed to quickly mitigate the worst risks, give developers the ability to update websites, and minimize the number of warnings Chrome users need to see.

Google starts with Windows, MacOS, Linux and Chrome OS before switching to Android and iOS with version 83 after a version delay. This is because mobile platforms offer “better native protection” against malicious files like Play Protect.

Chrome’s secure downloads to block mixed content will complete with Chrome 86 in October.

in the Chrome 81 (Released March 2020) and later: Chrome prints a console message with a warning about all downloads of mixed content.

(Released March 2020) and later: Chrome prints a console message with a warning about all downloads of mixed content. in the Chrome 82 (released April 2020): Chrome warns of mixed downloads of executable files (e.g. .exe).

(released April 2020): Chrome warns of mixed downloads of executable files (e.g. .exe). in the Chrome 83 (Released June 2020): Chrome blocks executable files with mixed content.

Chrome warns of mixed-content archives (.zip) and disk images (.iso).

(Released June 2020): Chrome blocks executable files with mixed content. Chrome warns of mixed-content archives (.zip) and disk images (.iso). in the Chrome 84 (Released August 2020): Chrome blocks executables, archives, and disk images with mixed content. Chrome warns of all other mixed content downloads, except for image, audio, video, and text formats.

(Released August 2020): Chrome blocks executables, archives, and disk images with mixed content. Chrome warns of all other mixed content downloads, except for image, audio, video, and text formats. in the Chrome 85 (Released September 2020): Chrome warns against downloading images, audio, video, and text in mixed content. Chrome blocks all other mixed content downloads.

(Released September 2020): Chrome warns against downloading images, audio, video, and text in mixed content. Chrome blocks all other mixed content downloads. in the Chrome 86 (released October 2020) and beyond, Chrome will block all mixed content downloads.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g (/ embed)