Chrome to block annoying notification requests

Chrome’s current, very annoying notification popup. Ron Amadeo

With the new user interface, notifications are blocked by default. Google

The desktop settings (above) and the mobile settings (below). Google

In a blog post yesterday, Google outlined plans for a less intrusive user interface for Chrome’s notification feature. In the current Chrome permissions user interface, next to “Subscribe to our website / newsletter” and “This website”, a pop-up box appears near the address bar that covers the web content. This is one of the many annoying popups that appear when a website loads using cookies. “

The Google publication states that while notifications are “an essential feature for a variety of applications”, Chrome’s permission pop-up is also “a common complaint” to users who “interrupt the user’s workflow and become one Interruption cause “bad user experience. “Chrome 80 is introducing a quieter notification UI to address these complaints. Interestingly, Mozilla recently announced the same changes to Firefox.

By default, the quieter user interface blocks notifications, instead of opening a pop-up asking if users want to allow notifications or not. The message “Notifications blocked” appears on the desktop in the address bar. The user can activate notifications by clicking on the bell symbol shown here. There’s still a pop-up on mobile devices, but it’s less intrusive than before. Instead of a full screen popup, it is reduced to a single bar.

Chrome 80 users have several ways to get this quieter user interface. First, users can sign in to the UI on any website by pasting chrome: // settings / content / notifications into the address bar and checking the “Use quieter messages” checkbox. For users who don’t sign in manually, Google says, “Users who repeatedly reject notifications across websites are automatically registered in the user interface for quieter notifications.” Google will also begin to automatically ban individual websites with “very low opt-in rates” onto the quieter user interface.

Chrome’s current notification UI was created when the notification feature was first introduced. When about zero sites supported notifications, the pop-up was not a big deal. Now, when tons of websites support notifications, the popup can be pretty annoying. It also doesn’t match the way people use the web. I bet the average web user visits thousands of websites, but there are probably only a small handful (or possibly zero) of websites from which they want to receive notifications. There is no point in allowing any site to spam you with a pop-up window with permissions.

Hopefully this user interface will also switch to the other permission popups. Google admits it’s annoying when Chrome pops up, but the exact same interface appears when websites request location, microphone, or camera access. If I could give advice to the Chrome team, it would be: “Never cover website content with any of your user interfaces”. Keep the Chrome user interface in the area of ​​the user interface where it can be ignored if desired. If you’re like me and don’t like all of these permission pop-ups, Chrome actually has a handy permission manager hidden in the address bar lock button, so by default you can block everything and easily switch permissions when needed.

