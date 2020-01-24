Chrome Tap to search retrieves material theme adjustments

An underestimated Chrome feature on Android performs a subtle Google search when you highlight something on the web. Chrome’s Tap to Search has now received some material theme changes.

Tap to search – originally Tap to search – dates from 2015 and is activated when you select text on a page. This displays a bar at the bottom of your screen that loads search results for the highlighted search query. To search quickly, you don’t have to switch from what you were originally viewing, while there is the option to “open in a new tab.”

More information about topics on websites without leaving the page. Tap to search sends a word and surrounding context to Google Search, returns definitions, images, search results and other details.

In recent days, a silent update has been redesigned to search with material theme adjustments. To start with, the bar is now a sheet with rounded corners. It is clearer that you can drag to open instead of just clicking.

previous

previous

Current

Current

There is now a button in the upper right corner that allows you to open the full result on another tab, while Tapping to Search no longer occupies the entire screen when it is expanded. It is a small change, but one that continues to modernize the look of Chrome for Android.

The feature – available in both the browser and Chrome Custom Tabs – can be enabled / disabled via Settings> Synchronization and Google services> Tap to search. This new look (chrome: // flags / # overlay-new-layout) is rolled out widely with the latest version of Chrome 79.

More about Google Chrome:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g (/ embed)