Chrome OS may soon be copying macOS ‘Hot Corners’

For example, Mac users have been able to trigger the screen saver for years by moving the mouse to a corner of the screen. This function is known as “hot corners”. Today there is evidence that Google may be creating its own version of Hot Corners for Chrome OS.

Last year, Google made it clear that they are not against applying some of the best ideas from other operating systems to Chrome OS. For example, Chromebooks can now benefit from the general operating system idea of ​​a second desktop, which Chrome OS calls a “virtual desk”.

In particular, Google appears to be interested in making Chrome OS competitive with macOS. Google recently introduced its own version of Apple’s “Look Up” as “Quick Answers”, which is supported by the Google Assistant.

The latest feature in development for Chrome OS is the most outrageous example of a feature borrowed from macOS, with the Chromium team even using the same name – “hot corners”. Before we get into the Chrome OS page, let 9to5Macs Zac Hall explain how hot corners work on MacBooks and more today.

Hot corners transform each of the four corners of your display into actions. Simply move the mouse pointer to the specified corner and an action that you assign to this corner will start.

I rely on Hot Corners for quick access to the Notification Center and my desktop for access to recently saved files. There are keyboard shortcuts, buttons, and gestures for both tasks, but for me, no method is as quick or natural as a cursor movement.

Back on the Google page, a new code change was submitted this afternoon, adding a new flag to the chrome: // flags page on Chrome OS. Between the name and the description, there is no doubt that “Hot Corners” on Chrome OS serve the same purpose as on macOS.

Activate hot corners

If this option is activated, the user can configure actions for corners of the display.

# hot corners

Unfortunately, this is the only detail that we have to go into so far. No work has been shown publicly how hot corners work or what types of actions you can take with them. Since this feature is only now being introduced, it will likely only be available in Chrome OS 82 or 83 unless Google cancels it by then.

If Chrome OS is actually recording macOS-like hot corners, what do you want them to run on your own Chromebook? Let us know in the comments!

