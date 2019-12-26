Chrome OS 81 test app Files Material Theme redesign

Loading...

The two most essential apps when using a Chromebook are without a doubt the built-in Chrome browser and the Files app. Although Chrome regularly makes improvements and adjustments to every update, Files has remained relatively the same lately. Chrome OS 81 wants to shake things up by bringing Google Material Theme components to the Files app.

In August, Google added a new entry to the chrome: // flags in Chrome OS, which promised to enable the "next generation" of the Files app. Shortly thereafter, development efforts seemed to have come to a halt, with no visible changes or redesigns for Files with the flag on.

Enable app for files. NG.

Enable the next generation UI style of file management. – Chrome OS

# Files-ng

Now, four months later, the first fruits of the redesign of this Files app have started to appear. On Chrome OS Canary, with the above flag enabled, the folder tree pane on the left side of the Files app has been given an important facelift.

The first thing that strikes you immediately is the use of a rounded overlay for the current and marked folders, along with a new color scheme for that overlay. Secondly, almost all icons that help you identify each folder at a glance have been swapped for Google Material Theme-friendly. Another interesting change is that the directory view now gets more vertical space by shortening the top bar.

All in all, these changes correspond almost exactly to the navigation drawer for apps with the Google material theme such as Gmail on Android and the Internet. For the time being, however, all improvements only apply to the directory window; the file explorer main view still uses its classic design and icons. It is probably safe to assume that the rest of the Files app will receive a similar redesign in the coming weeks.

Because this early, experimental redesign of the Files app only arrives in Chrome OS Canary, currently version 81, we may not see it completed until Chrome OS 82 is released somewhere in May. The experimental version should be ready to try out in Chrome OS 81 stable, scheduled for March.

What do you think of the redesign of the Files app? Which other Chrome OS apps should get a new design from Google Material Theme? Let us know in the comments.

