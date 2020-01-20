Chrome on Android may receive a copy to the clipboard

Chrome on Android may be pre-installed by default, but that does not mean that it is one of the best mobile (and desktop) browsers. Many new features have been added to the Android version of Chrome over time, and one that can be added soon is the ability to copy images directly to your device’s clipboard.

We saw Google rolling out a few user interface innovations towards the end of 2019, including a new editor for screen shots, updated section and much more. A few new commits in the Chrome Gerrit suggest that Google Chrome for Android could have the ability to copy images to your clipboard for easier sharing of images (via XDA developers).

If you ever wanted to share an image from Chrome, you know that sometimes it can be a bit tricky on mobile. At the moment, sharing a direct link is not always the nicest method, and it can be frustrating because you have to share an image directly there and then use the sharing sheet.

If you want to copy an image directly from Chrome to Android to your clipboard, it means that as long as you don’t clear your clipboard, you can share it with multiple apps at your own convenience. This means that you do not have to deal with the section each time.

XDA notes that this capture is currently not accessible to non-Googlers, but the capture description and code suggests that Chrome is given an additional context menu option to add the Android image copying feature and bring it into line with your desktop version .

It is unclear what it will look like in practice, because we do not have access to the UI review link. But we expect that a new option will be added to the mini menu when, for example, you hold down an image in Google Image Search. It is quite likely that you will get a ‘copy image’ action for this feature. It is also worth noting that once this new commit is merged, you can switch the Chrome flag by going to chrome: // flags # context-menu-copy-image in your mobile browser.

More about Android:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 (/ embed)