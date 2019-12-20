Chrome is getting a dedicated media control button

Loading...

Chrome is getting a new "Media Hub" feature that puts media controls for all its tabs at your fingertips. The new feature takes the form of a button next to the profile picture and the menu button in the upper right corner of Chrome. Click on it and you will see control cards for all your tabs that are currently playing media. Google announced this feature on the Chromium blog recently, but the post has been deleted. We have a mirror here as PDF.

Media controls were previously released on Chrome OS in August, but now they are also reaching Chrome versions for Windows, Mac and Linux. In its most basic form, the media control will show the URL, the title and a single "pause" button of the site currently being played. This form of notification control works for everything I tried, and is a great way to quickly find that noisy tab that just opened and silenced it. Sites can implement more enhanced support for this feature, and then it works just like Android media control notification. The control card can display the previous, next, rewind and fast forward buttons, in addition to the album cover. As in Android, the notification will be colored according to the automatically chosen colors of the album cover. So far, YouTube is the only site I have found that supports the full set of functions of these richer multimedia controls.

The Google blog post says that the new feature is being implemented for everyone now, although the blog post was deleted, so it is possible that the time frame changes. The good news is that you can enable the feature immediately by digging in the flag settings to enable "Global media controls" (just paste chrome: // flags / # global-media-controls in the address bar). After a relaunch, you should see the new button.