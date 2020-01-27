Chrome gets a tab management function from Edge

Google Chrome has long been one of the most popular browsers, and Microsoft recently updated its Edge browser to work on the same Chromium basis. In a collaboration between the two companies, Google Chrome is preparing for a handy tab management feature from Edge.

Spotted by a Redditor and marked by The Verge, a Chromium Gerrit commitment shows that software engineers from Google and Microsoft work together. Leonard Gray, a Google engineer, is interested in adding a feature of Microsoft’s new Edge to Chrome that revolves around tab management.

With this function, the browser can in particular move several tabs to another window. This already exists in Edge and it is useful for splitting groups of tabs into a new space to keep things better organized.

Gray mentioned in a note that if Microsoft is “still interested in streamlining this from Edge, we would be happy to take it.” Justin Gallagher, an engineer at Microsoft, then answered: ‘sounds great! I will then take ownership of this problem. ”That conversation took place weeks ago and since then Microsoft has assigned the required code for this user-oriented feature to Chromium. More than likely this will appear in Chrome’s Canary builds in the coming weeks.

Will this tab management feature be the only example of Microsoft’s Edge affecting Chrome? Probably not! The newly found interest in Chromium has seen hundreds of commits in the past year that help both Edge and Chrome.

