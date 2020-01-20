Chrome for Android tests new submenu

Sharing links to high-quality content is one of the core experiences of the internet as we know it today. Google wants to streamline that process with a new sharing sheet in Chrome for Android that also offers new ways to share the internet.

In each version of Android prior to Android 10, the submenu was a slow, messy affair that leaves a lot of frustration. Following the pattern of other Google apps such as Google News and YouTube, Android Police has determined that Chrome for Android is introducing a custom sub-sheet that will be displayed before the traditional sub-menu of Android.

Like almost every other active Chrome feature, the new Share menu is currently hidden behind a flag in chrome: // flags. You must also have a pre-release version of Chrome, such as Chrome Dev or Chrome Canary, to enable the flag.

Enables the Chrome Sharing Hub / custom panel.

Once the flag is on and you have restarted Chrome twice, you’ll be greeted with a custom material design sheet when you tap a share button, with two rows of sharing options. At the bottom you will see a horizontally scrolling list with traditional sharing options, along with a ‘More’ button to open the full native Android share sheet.

Just above that row is another, shorter row of new Chrome-specific sharing options. “Copy link” and “Share with your devices” do exactly what they have always done in Chrome for Android. In the meantime, two new options have been added to the mix.

The first, ‘QR code’, takes you to a new page where you can quickly share the URL of the current page from your phone screen as a QR code, or download an image from the QR code – although none of these functions still works. At the top of this page is a “scan” option that allows you to quickly scan any QR code and immediately navigate to the shared page.

Given how easy it would be for someone to share unwanted links via QR codes, I hope Google will show you an example of the link that you just scanned before opening it in a new tab.

The second sharing option, “Screenshot”, appears only if you have enabled another related flag.

This allows the user interface to edit and share screen images

Based on the description of the flag, Chrome takes a handy screenshot user interface, similar to the screenshot editor that is built into the Google app. However, even if the flag is on, the Sharing from Chrome for Android option does not work.

Chrome Canary is currently on version 81, but the new magazine is certainly still a work-in-progress. Therefore, it is possible that the new sub-sheet will not be launched correctly until Chrome 82 is installed, or not at all.

What do you think of Google apps that use their own sharing user interface? Let us know in the comments.

