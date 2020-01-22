When Chrome was launched more than 11 years ago, the Omnibox was one of the browser’s distinctive design features. Still offering new features, Chrome’s uniform address bar on Android includes favicons in the auto-complete drop-down list.

When searching or entering URLs in the Omnibox, Chrome offers a maximum of five related query or autocomplete suggestions. Google tests favicons or other matching icons next to each item. Search terms get a magnifying glass, while links can contain a favicon, star (for bookmark) or generic world. Previous searches can use a history flag.

This corresponds to the implementation on Chrome for Mac, Windows, Linux and Chrome OS. Favicons in autocomplete help quickly identify the nature of the suggestion. It comes when Google has worked in recent releases to show more results directly in the Omnibox.

This includes answers to questions for sports results, weather and translations. They are always matched by a corresponding pictogram.

After the latest Chrome for Android update tonight, favicons appeared in autocomplete on one of my devices. It has not yet been rolled out generally, but you can enable (or disable) it manually with the following flag:

Omnibox UI Suggestion Show favicons

Shows favicons instead of generic vector icons for URL suggestions in the Omnibox drop-down list.

chrome: // flags / # omnibox-ui-show suggestion-favicons

More about Google Chrome:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnbDnOdsTgE (/ embed)