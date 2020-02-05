Chrome blocks intrusive video ads from August 5, 2020

The Coalition for Better Ads (CBA), a sector group dedicated to improving the status of online advertisements, today announced new rules for ads that are shown with short videos (less than eight minutes).

Google, one of the founders of the CBA, has also announced plans to implement the upcoming rules in its products, such as the Chrome web browser, the advertising platform and the YouTube video sharing portal.

From August 5, 2020, Google says that Chrome will use its internal ad blocking capabilities to block all video ads that do not comply with these new rules – described below.

Video ads that are displayed through Google’s advertising platforms and those on YouTube will also be made compliant in the coming months.

In the coming months, Google will scan websites and if those websites are linked to a Google Search Console account, it will notify webmasters if one of their video ads violates the new SCBA rules for video ads in short format.

Site owners who do not update their video ads get ads blocked in Chrome, effectively demonstrating their videos for all Chrome users – who represent around 60% of all internet users.

The three new unwanted ad formats

As described by the Coalition for Better Ads, the following three video formats are now considered intrusive and unwanted when shown with short videos:

Long pre-roll advertisements that cannot be skipped

This refers to pre-roll ads that cannot be skipped or ad groups longer than 31 seconds that are shown before a video is launched and that cannot be skipped within the first 5 seconds.

Image: Google

Midroll ads

A midroll ad is a video ad experience that plays in the middle of a selected video and pauses content. Mid-rolls come in many varieties and durations, but all were considered extremely annoying and interrupted by consumers.

Image: Coalition for better ads

Large display ads that block the video player

This refers to image or text ads that appear on top of a video and are in the middle third (center) of the video player window or cover more than 20% of the video content.

Image: Coalition for better ads

The CBA said it had come to the conclusion that these three video ad formats are intrusive based on market research with a group of more than 45,000 consumers from eight countries, representing 60% of global online advertising spend.

The new rules do not apply to videos longer than eight minutes, where there is still a free-for-all.

In 2018, the CBA had previously banned four ad formats for desktop browsers and eight ad formats for mobile browsers.

Google began enforcing the rules for desktop and mobile ad format in mid-February 2018 when it released the first Chrome version with a built-in adblocker.