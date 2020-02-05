Chrome ad blocker for three annoying video ads

Last year, Google made Chrome’s standard ad blocker fully available worldwide. The Better Ads Standards announced today “a new set of standards for ads that will appear during video content”. Changes in Chrome are expected to be applied later this year.

These standards for video ads are based on research by 45,000 consumers worldwide and identified three experiences that “are particularly disruptive for video content that is shorter than 8 minutes” and apps.

Long, not skippable Pre-roll ads or groups of ads that appear more than 31 seconds before a video and cannot be skipped within the first 5 seconds.

or groups of ads that appear more than 31 seconds before a video and cannot be skipped within the first 5 seconds. Mid-roll ads of any duration, displayed in the middle of a video and interrupting the user experience.

of any duration, displayed in the middle of a video and interrupting the user experience. Image or text Ads that appear over a video being played and are in the middle third of the video player window or cover more than 20 percent of the video content.

The Coalition for Better Ads group has ordered websites to stop displaying these ads in the next four months, otherwise there is a risk that the advertising will be completely lost. Chrome enforcement begins on August 5, 2020, and the browser stops “displaying all ads on websites in any country that repeatedly show these annoying ads.”

YouTube is checked for compliance with the standards, while the Google video site and the ad platforms (AdSense and DoubleClick) update the product plans to ensure compliance.

Similar to the previous Better Ads standards, as a result of this standard, we will update our product plans on all ad platforms, including YouTube, and use research as a tool to guide product development in the future.

The Better Ads standard is designed to preventively reduce annoying ads that result in users blocking ads completely. The first push in 2018 related to 12 experiences such as pop-ups, prestigious countdowns, automatic video playback and large sticky ads on desktop and mobile devices.

Google has noticed that Chrome’s ad blocking rates have dropped significantly in North America and Europe.

Ad blocker quotas in North America and Europe fell slightly from their peak in mid-2017 as the coalition’s efforts have had an impact and other factors have contributed to this improvement. Installation rates for ad blocker plug-ins in Chrome have dropped significantly since autumn 2016.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnbDnOdsTgE (/ embed)