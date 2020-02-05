Chrome 80 released with silent notification pop-ups, support for cookies from the same site

The Google Chrome web browser, version 80, can now be downloaded on all major platforms.

Today’s Chrome 80 release marks an important point in Chrome’s history. This release contains two important changes in the operation of the Google browser, changes that will resonate with users for years to come.

Cookies on the same site

The first of these major changes has been made to the way Chrome processes cookie files.

Cookies have been a main component of the browsing landscape since the 90s. They are simple text-based files that sites exchange with browsers.

Until today, Chrome allowed all cookie files to be loaded unrestrained, regardless of the web domain that created the cookie and the website from which the cookie was loaded.

This mechanism, though very simple, created the privacy nightmare that we have today, where advertising and analysis companies can track users as they move around the web thanks to cookies they load into users’ browsers – usually through advertisements or tracking scripts.

From Chrome 80 this will all change. With v80, Chrome only loads cookies that are created and loaded in the same domain – also called first-party cookies or cookies from the same site.

If websites are to load cookies from third-party domains, webmasters must manually enable a setting for their site in HTTP headers that Chrome will specifically tell to allow third-party cookies for their visitors.

The change is hard to make ends meet if you are a non-technical user, but the crux of the matter is that Chrome that only supports cookies from the same site and will help improve privacy and security for Chrome users by default.

Developers who want to know more about cookies on the same site can download the official announcements from Google [1, 2], this introductory blog post on the web.dev tutorial site from Google, the official MDN portal item, this intro from a member of the Edge view browser. or the video below.

No more reporting spam

But although the cookie change on the same site can be a mystery to non-technical users, this next big change is not.

Starting with Chrome 80, Google has also changed the way Chrome processes pop-up notifications that many websites have recently abused to spam their users.

From now on, sites can no longer annoy users with pop-up notifications, and all notification requests are hidden and displayed below an icon in Chrome’s URL address bar.

Step 2/3 in the Google mixed content upgrade

Chrome 80 also marks the second major release in Google’s three-step plan to remove mixed HTTPS content.

Mixed HTTPS content refers to web pages where content such as images, JavaScript or style sheets are loaded via both HTTP and HTTPS, which means that the site is not fully loaded via HTTPS.

The announced end goal of Google is to automatically upgrade all HTTP content to their analog HTTPS URLs. However, it is dangerous to do this all of a sudden, because it can cause much breakage on the internet.

Instead, to avoid major problems, Google has opted for a three-step plan for this process, as described below, and with Chrome 80 as step 2 of a three-step plan that started with Chrome 79 and ends with Chrome 81 next month:

In Chrome 79 , coming out on a stable channel in December 2019, we are introducing a new setting to unblock mixed content on specific sites. This setting applies to mixed scripts, iframes, and other types of content that Chrome currently blocks by default. Users can change this setting by clicking the lock icon on an https: // page and clicking Site Settings. This replaces the shield icon that appears on the right side of the omnibox to unblock mixed content in earlier versions of desktop Chrome.

, coming out on a stable channel in December 2019, we are introducing a new setting to unblock mixed content on specific sites. This setting applies to mixed scripts, iframes, and other types of content that Chrome currently blocks by default. Users can change this setting by clicking the lock icon on an https: // page and clicking Site Settings. This replaces the shield icon that appears on the right side of the omnibox to unblock mixed content in earlier versions of desktop Chrome. In Chrome 80 , mixed audio and video sources are automatically upgraded to https: // and Chrome blocks them by default if they cannot load via https: //. Chrome 80 will be released to early release channels in January 2020. Users can unblock the relevant audio and video sources with the setting described above.

, mixed audio and video sources are automatically upgraded to https: // and Chrome blocks them by default if they cannot load via https: //. Chrome 80 will be released to early release channels in January 2020. Users can unblock the relevant audio and video sources with the setting described above. Also in Chrome 80 , mixed images can still be loaded, but they will cause Chrome to display an “Unsecured” chip in the omnibox. We expect this to be a clearer security UI for users and that it will motivate websites to migrate their images to HTTPS. Developers can upgrade unsafe requests or block all content content. Use content protection guidelines to prevent this warning.

, mixed images can still be loaded, but they will cause Chrome to display an “Unsecured” chip in the omnibox. We expect this to be a clearer security UI for users and that it will motivate websites to migrate their images to HTTPS. Developers can upgrade unsafe requests or block all content content. Use content protection guidelines to prevent this warning. In Chrome 81, mixed images are automatically upgraded to https: // and are blocked by Chrome by default if they are not loaded via https: //. Chrome 81 will be released in February 2020 for early release channels.

Support for blocking heavy advertisements

But as with all recent Chrome releases, Google engineers have also hidden a secret lump in this browser version.

While we freeze tabs in Chrome 79, we have a new Chrome flag in Chrome 80 that allows users to block ads that use too many resources, such as CPU or RAM.

To enable this feature, Chrome users must have access to the following link and enable the respective Chrome flag.

chrome: // flags / # enable-heavy-ad-intervention

Text URL fragments

Last, but not least, is a new Chrome API that implements the specification for text fragments. In terms of laymen, this new API enables Chrome to link and recognize links to specific text on a website. When Chrome loads one of these links, the browser highlights the text and scrolls the clip.

Text URL fragments should make linking content a lot more interesting, as long as they are widely adopted.

According to Google, a link to a text URL snippet would look something like this:

https://en.example.org/wiki/Cat#:~:text= On islands, birds can contribute up to 60% to a cat’s diet

But we only discussed the most interesting changes. Users who want to know more about the other new features that have been added or removed from the Chrome 80 release can view the following links:

Chrome security updates are described in detail here.

Changes to Chromium open-source browsers are described in detail here.

Chrome developer API debits and function deletions are listed here.

Chrome for Android updates are described in detail here. [not yet public]

Chrome for iOS updates are described in detail here.

Changes to the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine are available here.