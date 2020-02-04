Chrome 80 for Mac, Windows introduction: quieter user interface for notifications, enforcement of SameSite cookies

Google today releases the latest version of Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux. Chrome 80 introduces a quieter user interface for notification permissions and enforcement of SameSite cookies.

Today’s Internet is full of websites that ask you for notifications when you first visit. Chrome 80 debuts a quieter notification user interface This replaces the authorization popup. Instead, the message “Notifications blocked” appears on the right in the address bar and reduced to a crossed-out bell symbol.

When it is started for the first time, the functionality is explained in a help dialog: “You normally block notifications. Click here to be notified by the site. “You can activate them manually via Settings> Site Settings> Notifications under“ Use quiet message sending ”(chrome: // flags / # quiet-notification-prompts). Google plans to introduce it to users who repeatedly reject notifications and websites with “very low acceptance rates”.

In December with Chrome 79, Google added Password protection saved to warn of violations when entering credentials online. The warning message now shows up to three websites where you sign in.

First party cookies match the domain of the website you are visiting. Chrome 80 is now Limit cookies Access to first-party providers is standard, whereby developers must explicitly label cookies for use by third-party providers.

Cookies for which no SameSite value has been specified are referred to as SameSite = Lax and may only be used by first-party providers. Third party cookies are only available, as with logins, if SameSite = None; Sent securely and over HTTPS. This is the beginning of Google’s push-to-action Limit insecure cross-site tracking and give users more control. Read our explanations about the changes:

“Lax” is designed so that normal surfing works as expected. Cookies are only blocked if a direct connection is made from one website to certain secure aspects of another.

If you mark a specific cookie as “Safe”, Chrome will be instructed to use that cookie only if a secure connection (HTTPS) is established. This ensures that no one can eavesdrop on your network and make a copy of your cookie for malicious purposes.

This starts with the introduction of the week of February 17th for an “initially limited population”. Google will “closely monitor and assess the impact on the ecosystem” and gradually increase availability.

Google will begin with the introduction Tab Groups in Chrome 80, but a wider launch is not expected until the next version. This feature was first announced for Chrome on Android last September. The organizational feature is located on the tab bar on desktops. Each grouping can be named and given a color.

Chrome adds support for SVG images in favorites, The scalable format helps websites and apps reduce the overall size of resources.

Google is Removed support for the File Transfer Protocol In Chrome 80. Users are advised to download a native FTP client instead.

If you move away from an existing page, Chrome 80 will appear no longer allowed the old page to trigger pop-ups. Along with the denial of synchronous XHR requirements, “the page load time is improved and code paths are made easier and more reliable”.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3fp2WgFQwE (/ embed)