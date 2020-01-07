Chrome 80 adds quieter UI for notification requests

Loading...

Nowadays, sites are increasingly asking to send notifications about new articles and other notifications. To address this ‘common complaint’, Chrome 80 will introduce a new ‘quieter UI’ reporting rights next month.

The aim is to reduce “interruptions of notification requests for notifications” and to address the trend of asking users to allow on the first visit rather than “contextually relevant moments”.

Instead of a pop-up to the right of the Omnibox on the desktop asking for permission, the text “Notifications blocked” briefly expands and condenses to a crossed-out bell icon. On mobile, a bar scrolls from the bottom of the screen with a similar message.

At the first launch there is a help dialog explaining the functionality: “You usually block notifications. Click here to inform the site. “

When version 80 of Chrome is rolled out, you can manually sign up for the new user interface or disable it completely on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, Android and iOS:

To subscribe, the “Request sites to send notifications” switch must be enabled in Settings> Site settings> Notifications and the “Use quieter messages” check box must be checked.

In the meantime, Google will automatically enable Chrome’s silent notification interface under two conditions:

Users who repeatedly refuse notifications on websites are automatically enrolled in the quieter notification interface.

Sites with very low acceptance rates are automatically registered in quieter prompts. They are automatically deregistered as soon as the user experience is improved.

It is currently being rolled out to the beta, Dev, and Canary channels and can be forced to turn on with chrome: // flags / # quiet-notification prompts in Chrome 80. Automated enrollment at stable is “gradually turned on after release while we collect feedback from users and developers. ”Google has today issued recommendations and best practices for site developers.

