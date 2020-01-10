Loading...

Receiving notifications is a good thing, but only if you want them. Too many notifications can make the use of a device very annoying and Google is trying to address this in a new build of Chrome. In Chrome v80, Google strives to make website notifications less disturbing and still offer sites the opportunity to push content to visitors.

Currently, every website that requests permission to report in Chrome produces a fairly large, annoying warning balloon. Google acknowledges that many users like notifications and that website operators naturally want to continue using notifications to direct traffic to important stories and updates. The solution is apparently to hide many of those notification requests, but still give users a visual indication that something wants to get their attention.

In Chrome 80, some of those pop-up notifications you’ve seen instead become icons in the address bar that don’t hide the page. A message will inform you that the reporting permission is blocked – so you can consider that the new default setting. You can of course also choose to receive notifications from the site if you wish. Click on the call icon and you will get the same notification content as always.

The ‘silent’ reporting mode is technically an optional setting, but Google will automatically enable it in one of the two conditions. Firstly, if you regularly block reporting rights, and secondly, if the site that requests permission has a very low opt-in percentage for notifications. Everyone will come across such sites, so Chrome 80 reduces the number of notification requests that you see.

After the update, you can also activate the new notification interface manually. You will find this under Settings> Site settings (under advanced)> Notifications, where you can make adjustments to “Sites can request to send notifications.” Under that heading you can choose the option for “Use quieter messages”.

Chrome 80 is currently testing in the beta beta channel of Chrome, but does not yet have the new notification interface. The stable channel is on v79, so we expect the v80 to be rolled out broadly within a few weeks.

