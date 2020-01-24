Chromatics Releases Three Versions of New Toy Song

Chromatics followed last year’s album Closer to Gray with a new single, “Toy”. The thrilling cinematic song, produced by Johnny Jewel, was released in three versions, the original, a light version called “Toy (On Film)” and an instrumental edition called “Toy (Instrumental)”. All three versions can be heard on Spotify here.

“It’s a song about forgetting someone you’re always in love with, even if they treat you like an object,” said singer Ruth Radelet in a statement. This feeling is reflected in the lyrics as she hums: “Tell me what to do / Because I can’t stop thinking about you / Tell me what I have to say / Because I don’t can’t go on living this way. “

Chromatics recently released a deluxe 47-track edition of Closer To Gray, which includes alternate takes of multiple tracks, remixes, and instrumental tracks from all of the songs on the album. Closer to Gray, released in October as a surprise album, arrived after seven years of delayed releases and difficult circumstances for the group. The group had previously announced in December 2014 that their Kill for Love sequel would be called Dear Tommy and would arrive in 2015. This album has since been delayed several times. Last year, the group also released a cover of Hole’s “Petals” as part of the soundtrack to the Netflix movie The Perfection.