Christou: Finland is proud of its education

All four trade unions in Ontario have to deal with labor unrest.

Although the negotiating points between the government and each trade union depend on the situation, there are common priorities: financing, class size, job security and salary.

When we investigate the past 20 years of education struggle in Ontario, the apparent labor unrest has become a response to a broader failure to invest sufficiently in education, both financially and imaginatively.

Maybe it’s time for Ontario residents to look elsewhere. What about Finland?

I was recently welcomed at schools in Helsinki to observe and learn about what the Finns call ‘phenomenon-based learning’.

Finland has been on the radar of international educators for almost ten years for a variety of reasons, including a high ranking in the international student rating program and a well-defined international marketing plan for Finnish educational ideas. The world is becoming increasingly aware of the pride that Finns have in education.

Finland is one of the best international education investors and spends a larger share of its GDP on education than Canada.

Phenomenon-based learning is a clear Finnish approach to inquiry-based learning at schools. It means that students have to ask big questions that don’t have easy answers.

It is also a brand because it is marketed as a clear Finnish approach that is rooted in the Finnish context.

Phenomenon-based learning books can be found in tourist shops and on display during Helsinki Education Week, and programs have been promoted as part of educational reforms in Finland. This branding is intentional and explicit, which is refreshing in the market of ideas.

Ontario has also linked research to its curricula, particularly in social studies and history. The students of Ontario are familiar with science projects or social studies, but in Finland it is comprehensive. Students must step outside the courses to ask broader questions that are not limited to what should be covered in the curriculum.

During my trip, during a visit to a third grade class, all students were concerned with a certain phenomenon: how would we respond to a loss of electricity?

Children chopped wood, decided how to distribute resources, and made paper planes.

Where would such an approach come from? Academics like me have been trained to find ways in which research influences practice in education.

John Dewey’s ideas have influenced Finnish education, as outlined by Finnish educator and researcher Pasi Sahlberg. Dewey was a 20th-century American philosopher who is often associated with democratic life and involvement in meaningful activities at schools.

Sahlberg writes that “Dewey’s philosophy of education forms the basis for academic, research-based teacher training in Finland.”

In the class that I attended, I was curious about what or how the teacher thought about Dewey. But the idea that he had influenced Finnish education did not resonate for her. She said that learning phenomena is a Finnish idea.

Her response suggests that whatever aspect Dewey has contributed has indeed become a Finnish approach.

I asked a group of three girls in a higher secondary classroom (roughly class 11) if they felt well educated.

“We know that our schools are impressive. You came all the way from Canada to talk to us about our learning, “someone said. “But you didn’t come all over the world to talk about small things, did you?”

She was right. I was interested to get out of my own context to see what was possible. I was a host in a class focused on entrepreneurship, where the phenomena of the students were starting companies that integrated their learning activities and applied them to the real trading world.

“Yes, we feel educated,” the student said. “Sometimes we learn at school – we do these kinds of phenomena. . . . But we also learn to talk to each other during our breaks. School plays a role in our education, but it is not only the school that teaches us. “

Finnish schools are also affected by work. 20,000 children recently had to eat cold meals because strikes in the service sector made it difficult for them to have their hot meals served as usual in early childhood.

Why should Canadians pay attention to education elsewhere? Even in our own provinces, it is a challenge to understand the intricacies of education elsewhere in the country.

Schools are not fixed, nor are they structures. We made them up and we can change them. And we must not confuse training with education.

Traveling, through books or other means, enriches our view of the world and our place in it.

Anyone with something at stake in the schools of Ontario should ask, “What is an education for?” The questions we ask color the way we look at our own schools and our educational investments.

