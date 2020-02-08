Christopher John Rogers’ head-to-toe fashion is inspired by Sunday Best: NPR

During New York Fashion Week in September 2019, models for Christopher John Rogers run on the runway.

The fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, who grew up in Baton Rouge, went to church with his grandma on Sundays. “There was a lot of emphasis on one-color dressing from head to toe,” says Rogers. “So when the jacket was red, the skirt was red, the bag was red, the hat was red – or green or purple or marigold. That sense of color and taking up space with color really inspired me.”

The 26-year-old designer will be showing his show at New York Fashion Week on Saturday afternoon. Rogers won $ 400,000 from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the Vogue Fashion Fund in November. The price also includes a year of mentoring by a member of the CFDA. Actor Regina King wore his emerald green suit to a party. Model Karlie Kloss showed his cobalt blue silk dress on her Instagram. And Rihanna wore his blood red strapless “wiggle dress”.

These outfits all share the monochrome punch, inspired by the Sunday mornings he spent in the church. At the urging of his grandmother, his parents enrolled him in his school’s art program, where he developed a taste for sketching. In fifth grade, after an episode of Project Runway, he realized that he could pursue a career as a designer.

“For the School Charity Fashion Show … we went to Goodwill and bought some black clothes. We took them apart and sewed them together with cheap Hobby Lobby fabrics – and we just got it going,” he recalled yourself.

Today Roger’s designs are brave. His use of colors, newly designed silhouettes and exaggerated proportions are his signature. And until recently, his designs came to life in his Bushwick apartment.

The living room is also a studio with clothes racks, fabric rolls and a mannequin. On his design board is a strapless black dress set with crystals. A light green sash sits over the hips. While Flair is an integral part of his brand, Rogers wasn’t always sure if this could be the case.

“Sometimes I heard … my work felt out of date or felt too feminine …” he says. “At the time, I think people associated minimalism and not androgyny, but a more masculine cut with intelligence and … a higher level of aesthetics.”

But Rogers would not let this criticism flow into his design process. “I don’t think wearing pink and ruffles or bright yellow or really intense blue in space-consuming shapes makes you less intelligent,” he says. “I don’t think the way you dress should make you sacrifice your personality, your point of view, or necessarily say something about your intelligence.”

Chioma Nnadi is Vogue.com’s Fashion News Director and judge for the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award. “It brought freshness and optimism and a really distinctive view of evening wear and the red carpet,” says Nnadi.

She and the other judges were drawn to the warmth that Rogers could develop around his design.

“It felt like he had a real support system and community around his work – from the women he attracts to the young children who are part of his generation,” she explains. I think being a man of color in an industry where there are so few color designers that he stands out. “

Previous winners include fashion heavyweights like Alexander Wang and Proenza Schouler.

“I always felt that you could deal with fashion and develop a really good sense of cultural conversation,” says Robin Givhan, fashion critic of the Washington Post, who has been reporting on the industry for more than a decade.

“Winning the CFDA, the Vogue Fashion Fund Award, increases awareness of the person (and) increases awareness of the brand.”

Rogers can count Michelle Obama and Lizzo among the women he’s attracted to, and now retailers like Net-a-Porter want to showcase his designs to the crowd.

But Rogers says that the goal he has for his brand is longevity beyond sales. “I want to be there in 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years,” he says.

