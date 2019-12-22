Christmas spirit on the rise in Saskatoon with houses, illuminated streets – Saskatoon

Loading...

If you've been driving down Clinkskill Drive in Saskatoon during the holidays, you know there's something special about this street.

Christmas lights and many of them – 70,000 in a residence, to be exact.

Known as the Clinkskill Christmas Lights Show, the display was based on a simple idea.

"Watch videos on YouTube," said owner and operator Scott Lambie. "My daughter (Kristen) wanted to do it. That's why we did it. "

CONTINUE READING:

Attractions to visit and Saskatoon opening hours during the Christmas holidays



The Christmas spirit has spread to other Saskatoon residents as apparently more and more people in the city are lighting lights.

There are over 40 illuminated advertising listed around Bridge City.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I think every year more people in the city will turn on the lights," said Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois. "Has also shown itself in recent years. There are some great light shows. "

The city has done its part to illuminate the areas around the city center and the main roads.

"We have about 500 decorations that we apply every year," said Trevor Bell, director of Saskatoon Lights and Power. "About 300 of them are lit."

According to Lambie, its LED light display is quite cheap, it only takes a while until everyone is set up. Usually he starts the process at the end of summer.

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatoon Food Bank is approaching holiday donation target



He says he is often contacted by his Saskatoonians for tips on their own light staging.

"I'm getting more and more emails from people who get animated light indicators asking for help and advice," he said.

"It is definitely growing compared to nine years ago."

Tweet this

With so many attractions around Saskatoon, including many on Clinkskill Drive, Murphy Cresent and the Enchanted Forest Holiday Light Tour, the holidays don't disappoint as the city becomes a shining wonderland.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:36

Regina Christmas collector with 3 trees, 1000 decorations, inspired by childhood memories

Regina Christmas collector with 3 trees, 1000 decorations, inspired by childhood memories

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) Christmas Lights Displays (t) Christmas (t) Christmas Lights (t) Clinkskill Christmas Lights Show (t) Clinkskill Drive (t) Vacation in the Enchanted Forest Light Tour (t) Holidays (t) Murphy Cresent (t) Saskatoon (t) Canada