Christmas made Magic-al for the family this year

Loading...

It was a very special Christmas morning at Sada Breland's house. "This is the best Christmas of our life," Breland said. Spending these holidays in your own home is special. Difficult years have passed for the family since they lost their home during Hurricane Irma. Their struggle led them to the Coalition for the homeless, to a shelter, then to a housing program and now, they are finally enjoying their own space together. "I love all my brothers and sisters," said Chy & # 39; Mare Hartwell, 7. This party became more cheerful for the family on Monday when a limousine stopped outside. The Orlando Magic brought the family as guests of honor for a game at home. "My heart skipped a beat!" Breland said: "I reached the maximum of five players and things like that," said Montrell Hartwell, 9. The kids say it was fun to watch the warm-ups and watch the team take on the Chicago Bulls. "It was amazing," said Michelle Hartwell, 10. "I like it when they get wet." The children say it was especially exciting to see the Magic win. For Sada and her mother, the game was great, but it was a special pleasure to see the children enjoy "I am very proud of them. They are great. They are students of the Honor Roll. They do not get in trouble," said Grandma Elizabeth Speed . "Every time we go to (his) school, we come back with an award." The team sent the children home from the game with gifts to fill their living room. "It's something you see in the movies, but when it really happens to you, it's a waste of words," Breland said. Among the gifts for children are tickets to Walt Disney World. The Orlando Magic has been doing this for more than a decade. Breland and his children are the eleventh family to obtain this honor.

It was a very special Christmas morning at Sada Breland's house.

"This is the best Christmas of our life," Breland said.

Spending these holidays in your own home is special in itself. It has been a difficult years for the family since they lost their home during Hurricane Irma.

Their fight led them to the Coalition for the Homeless, to a shelter, then to a housing program and now, they are finally enjoying their own space together.

"I love all my brothers and sisters," said Chy & # 39; Mare Hartwell, 7.

This party became more cheerful for the family on Monday when a limousine stopped outside. The Orlando Magic brought the family as guests of honor for a game at home.

"My heart jumped!" Breland said.

"I hit the five players and things like that," said Montrell Hartwell, 9.

The children say it was fun to watch the warm-ups and watch the team take on the Chicago Bulls.

"It was amazing," said Michelle Hartwell, 10. "I like it when they get wet."

The children say it was especially exciting to see the Magic win.

For Sada and her mother, the game was great, but it was a special pleasure to see the children enjoy it.

"I'm very proud of them. They are great. They are Honor Roll students. They don't get in trouble," said Grandma Elizabeth Speed. "Every time we go to (his) school, we come back with an award."

The team sent the children home from the game with gifts to fill their living room.

"These are things you see in movies, but when it really happens to you, it's a waste of words," Breland said.

Among the gifts for children are tickets to Walt Disney World.

The Orlando Magic have been doing this for more than a decade. Breland and his children are the eleventh family to obtain this honor.

. (tagsToTranslate) bhnd (t) Christmas (t) family