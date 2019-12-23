Christmas is the answer to the fatigue of political judgment.

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – An American congressman announced his retirement this month and said the political trial drama that has consumed the nation this year "has tired my soul."

In saying that, Representative Denny Heck represented not only the state of Washington but the entire nation.

As the House hearings stopped on December 18 with predictable results (no Republican voted for the recall), there was no sense of relief and little evidence that someone had changed their mind. The only surprising news in this regard was the Christianity Today editorial calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

With a trial in the next Senate on the record, a kind of numbness has engulfed the country, causing a presenter of an interview program to say, obscenely, that a "good school shooting" would be preferable to greater trial coverage. political.

Chuck Bonniwell of KNUS-AM in Denver was fired. Many political analysts say Trump probably won't be, given the composition of the US Senate. UU., Which means that polarization and shootings will continue, at least until next November, maybe four more November.

Even the Democrats who want to overthrow the president seem to be losing oxygen with every debate. Six million people watched Thursday's debate, the smallest amount in this election cycle. In perspective, three times as many people saw the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous Sunday.

Football can still keep our interest as the Super Bowl approaches, but because of the accusation and politics, we are tired, as the congressman said.

Fortunately, there is a break ahead.

It is a break given by us, not by the US Congress. UU. Or even the president (who tweets even at Christmas) but for Christianity, the most prevalent religion in the world.

Although most religious scholars agree that Jesus was not born in December, Christians have observed his birth on the 25th of the month since the fourth century, when Roman Emperor Constantine the Great was established on that date. And history shows that observance has not been all peace and goodwill; As historian Stephen Nissenbaum wrote in his book "The Battle for Christmas," the Puritans made it illegal to celebrate Christmas between 1659 and 1681 in Massachusetts.

There is still much to fight for: from protesting scenes of the Nativity to whether it is okay to wish a stranger "Merry Christmas." (President Trump intervened on the last issue this week, launching a "Merry Christmas Rally" in Michigan the night he was charged)

But despite all the discussions and riots, despite the decline in church membership and the rise of religious "no", Christmas day itself remains a brilliant testimony for the baby in the humble center of the vacations.

While many stores open on Thanksgiving and Easter these days, it will be difficult to find a place to buy last-minute gifts on December 25, outside of convenience stores, Starbucks and the rare McDonald’s.

Government offices, of course, will be closed. And President Trump surprised federal workers last week by announcing that they would also receive Christmas Eve with pay.

There are some restaurants open, and also movie theaters, and Lyft airplanes and buses and drivers should make their rounds happy, and that large additional tips be taken home. Hospitals and fire departments and police stations remain open to the public service.

But in other places, from the end of Christmas Eve until Christmas Day, a kind of stillness settles in the country, as was said to have happened in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. And once the stores close, and the buyers have finished or given up, there is a genius that replaces the madness of the previous days.

The great Christian writer CS Lewis, not a fan of the commercial part of Christmas, once wrote, after a Christmas Eve meeting, how cute the world seemed to be:

"Taking everything in general, with the walk and the night, and the blessed sense of charity, so rare in me – the feeling, natural at such a time that even my worst enemies in college were really funny and strange instead of detestable, while my friends were "the many beautiful men," this was such a good day as I would have liked to have, "Lewis later wrote to a friend.

That "blessed feeling of charity" is not an illusion evoked by a pleasant evening with friends; In fact, research has shown that giving others creates happiness in ourselves. Christmas, in many ways, prepares us for happiness and to be the best version of ourselves, at least for a blessed day.

This is a Christmas gift, both for believers and non-believers. The day remains a quiet and peaceful oasis in a world that refuses to slow down for anything else. It is the definitive antidote for tired souls.