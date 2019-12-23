‘Christmas, I remember better’: the impact of mom’s generous heart

Loading...

By Jeff Anderson

For the Deseret news

This is the ninth of 10 winners at the annual Deseret News Christmas writing contest, "Christmas I Remember Best."

It was a great Christmas day. Snow on the roads and very quiet while walking towards Mike's house. It seemed like forever, since I was so excited to show Mike my loot.

I finally arrived and Mike's little sister opened the door. I went in and the whole family was excited to see me.

As I looked around, the image still reminds me of how different Mike's house was that morning from mine. There was no great Christmas breakfast. There was no wrapping paper spread around the house. There was the saddest Christmas tree I saw in my life: maybe 10 ornaments and a strand of tinsel that surrounded the tree from top to bottom, leaving huge gaps with nothing.

Everything didn't seem to register until I asked Mike what he had got for Christmas. Mike showed me the only forgettable gift he received from Santa. Suddenly I felt incredibly silly. He had brought both pockets full of things he had received, not to mention all the great things he had at home.

We played for an hour or so and I wished you a Merry Christmas and walked home. I couldn't believe how Santa had forgotten Mike's family. I came home and my mother asked me how Mike's Christmas was. I told him what I had seen and thought.

He immediately took out two large grocery bags and went to his room. He loaded the two bags filled up with gifts. The only items I remember in the bags were Stompers (a small monster truck with a battery) for Mike and his little brother.

I remember that he ran through the house and went out to the garage looking for more things to send with me in the bags. I remember that the bags were so full that we surely couldn't fit one more item in them.

I wrapped myself up and ran out the door with the bags.

This time the walk to Mike's house was quick. I watched the caramel popcorn balls on the top of the bag and had to smell them all the way. I had never felt anything like this before. I was so excited to get there. At that time, I had no idea what the contents of the bags would mean for the family.

I knocked on the door and Mike's mother answered and was surprised to see me back. I handed her the bags and she invited me in. As it became clear to her what was in the bags, Mike's mother began to sob. I delivered the gifts as best I could. My mother and I had not analyzed what gifts were for each child.

It did not matter.

Each of the children opened the presents and was excited to have them as if it were just what they wanted. I don't remember why, but I was only there for a few minutes and then I went home.

I was never told anything I can remember, but I think Mike's mom and my mom had a conversation later that day. Mike moved that same year and we did our best to keep in touch, but not attending the same school made it difficult to keep up.

Although Mike and his family moved, I will never forget that Christmas, since it has had a great impact on my life. Thank you, mom and dad, for your example of giving throughout the year and especially during the holidays.

Jeff Anderson lives in Chandler, Arizona.