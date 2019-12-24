‘Christmas I Remember Best’: the Christmas doll and its symbolic meaning

Loading...

By Larry Wayne Tippetts

For the Deseret news

This is the tenth of the 10 winners in the annual Deseret News Christmas writing contest, "Christmas I Remember Best".

It was late autumn 1961. We were sitting around the table when Dad announced that he wanted to return to the west. We had been living in three Midwestern cities for five years, but we had moved to Minneapolis just four months before.

I was acquiring a new group of friends and had just joined the basketball team in my high school, but we miss the mountains and our large extended family in the west. Although we had never lived there, Boise, Idaho, sounded attractive to him.

Dad never believed in hiring someone to do something he could do himself, so we started building a trailer to transport the accumulated possessions of a large family. Our plan was to drive to my uncle's ranch in Montana for Christmas, then travel to Boise to establish our new home.

Dad and mom talked to the older children and asked if we could give up Christmas presents in light of our financial circumstances. We agreed, but we felt that our younger sister, Debbie, should still be remembered. Consequently, the last item packed was a doll that was wrapped protectively and placed on top of the precariously high load.

On a cloudy day with a light snowfall, we loaded our family of eight in the old van and headed west with all our earthly possessions crawling precariously behind. Not far from North Dakota, we reach icy roads and snow. Traveling along an isolated section of the wind-swept field, we heard a loud "noise", and the trailer swerved out of control. Dad managed to stop the car next to the two-lane road. An inspection confirmed his suspicion that the axle of the trailer had broken. We leave the trailer by the side of the road, praying that no one steals our belongings, and we go to the nearest city to find an economical motel.

Unable to find a spare part, we spent several days living in very daunting circumstances. It was only later, as an adult, that I fully appreciated the discouraging situation we were in, and I realized the courage that my parents demonstrated at that time.

Finally, dad, my brother Danny and I went to another city to pick up a necessary part. Dad was in a creative mood, composing some of his original silly songs and poems, and made us laugh constantly. Was he really so cheerful or was it a father's attempt to protect his children from a bleak situation?

Returning to our trailer we are relieved to find it without discomfort. We repair the shaft and continue our journey. At this time, Christmas was two days away. Debbie began to express her concern that Santa couldn't find us, and we were all depressed by the idea of ​​spending Christmas day driving cross-country.

On Christmas Eve he found us several hundred miles from Uncle Blake's ranch. We were tired and tired, but during that night, a kind of magic seemed to settle on our trip. The sky was clear with a full moon reflecting in the snow-covered fields. Only occasionally a country house or a small town subtracted tranquility. We started looking for Santa in the clear night sky, assuring Debbie that Santa knew where to leave her Christmas present.

We love to sing, so we begin to harmonize some favorite carols. "Oh, little town of Bethlehem, how we still see you lie …" Never in my short life had I felt so much unity with Bethlehem's baby. "Night of peace, night of peace!" In truth, while traveling through the stillness, the younger children slept with their heads on the lap of an older brother or sister.

It is difficult to put into words what happened that night, but I will never forget the feelings of security and peace despite our tiredness on the road and tight muscles. As I write almost 60 years later, I feel a deep gratitude for my family and a deep sense of unity for that shared experience.

We finally arrived at Uncle Blake's ranch around 8 a.m. Christmas morning While the cousins ​​ran out of the house to greet us with happy hugs and greetings, Danny and I climbed to the top of the load and removed the precious gift. The doll had become a symbol of not letting our obstacles knock us down, and we were determined to achieve that traditional act of giving at Christmas. We passed through a back door and quickly placed the doll under the Christmas tree just before the rest of the family entered through the main door.

The words are inadequate to express our feelings as we watch our little sister's eyes light up with joy when she realizes that Santa had not forgotten her.

Larry Tippetts lives in Sandy.