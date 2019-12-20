Christmas gift subscriptions at half price!

Loading...

For the first time, our Christmas gift subscriptions will be half price.

Starting right now. Right here.

Our goal, as I have been writing for months, is to continue receiving new readers, new eyes in our little world. And that will be doubly true once we launch the new application in early 2020. One way to do it is through occasional sale, but another is through gift subscriptions, most of which are sold at Christmas and all November / December Holidays. So, the more, um … the better, I guess.

I'm sorry.

Anyway, we have three gift options at these parties:

1. Gift subscriptions. Again, these are half-price annual subscriptions, which means half of the usual $ 39.99. In addition, we will get you a very special original card, illustrated by our own Rob Ullman, customized for the team you choose. And from there, you can send the card yourself or print it to accompany your gift.

2. Gift for yourself. Come on, let's not pretend that these are not your favorite gifts. If you have not heard, our three-year Lunar Level will end on December 31. Therefore, if you wish to extend your existing subscription, regardless of when it ends, for three more years, you can do so this month at the current price of $ 87.

3. H2P. Yes, of course, our Pitt subscriptions are still in the gift mix. More on that in the next post just below.

We have never hidden that a large part of our annual income comes at this time of year, so we will press hard. And we appreciate all the help you can offer, whether it's sharing on Facebook, a RT on Twitter or especially a more personal word.

Thank you very much in advance for everything you do.

