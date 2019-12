Loading...

Christmas Day fire causes $ 1.5 million in Back Bay damage

Updated: 11:13 PM EST December 25, 2019

OF THE BUILDING. NEWSCENTER 5 & # 39; S JULIE LONCICH REPORTS. >> STRONG FIRE ON THE BACK OF THE BUILDING. JULIE: THE TIME OF THE FIRE OF THIS CHRISTMAS DAY WAS AS BAD AS ITS LOCATION. MAIN DISTRICT DIVISION: VERY – JULIE: FINISHED BEHIND 128 NEWBURY STREET ONLY BEFORE 10:00 AM AND IT WAS EXPANDED QUICKLY TO THE THREE FLOORS. THE BUSINESS IN THE FIRST FLOOR WAS OBVIOUSLY CLOSED, BUT THE RESIDENTS OCCUPY THE SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR, EXCEPT TODAY. No one was at home. SO WITH CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS, THERE ARE MANY VACATIONS. THE PEOPLE ARE OUTSIDE THE CITY, TRAVELING. JULIE: WHILE THE BUILDING IS NOT A TOTAL LOSS, IT COULD BE MONTHS BEFORE THOSE WHO LIVE AND WORK HERE MAY RETURN. >> EXTENSIVE, EXTENSIVE. BETWEEN THE DAMAGE OF WATER AND THE – THE DAMAGE OF FIRE, SMOKE, IS EXTENSIVE. JULIE: BUT GIVEN WHAT COULD HAVE HAPPENED, SOME PERSPECTIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. >> VERY FORTUNATE. A MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS. JULIE: DAMAGE IS ESTIMATED

Five people were displaced after a fire on Christmas Day in an old reddish stone building on Newbury Street in Boston.

