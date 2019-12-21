Christmas Day 2019 test:

Loading...

Douglas Jardine.Credit: Getty Images

More recently, Australian captains and their fast bowling batteries have attacked opponents in a way that is not for those with weakened stomachs. The idea is to make the drummers of the order lose interest in the task at hand.

Never, however, has any of these methods been supplemented by field placements to parallel Douglas Jardine's Bodyline strategy in 1932-1933. Indeed, laws limiting the leg side fields have been introduced due to the Bodyline line making duplication impossible.

It's also fair to add that he never reappeared Jardine's relentless motivation. As he refused Harold Larwood's request to be rested for the final test of this series (the ashes having already been won), Jardine – according to Larwood – pressed and twisted his thumb on a table top, saying : "We have the bastards there and we will keep them there."

Which brings me to my book of the moment: Mike Brearley’s On Cricket. The former captain of England, known for his astute management of men but also respected as a tough leader, expresses what some will find surprisingly unfavorable of Jardine. Surprising because the evolution of attitudes and practices of high level cricket over the years has generally brought a more positive vision of the icy English skipper from 1932-1933.

Brearley analyzes the book that Jardine wrote on this series and is clearly not convinced by various

his explanations and justifications. Brearley writes: "The accusation that any of the English bowlers in 1932 or 1933 had another objective – that of threatening the physical drummer – he (Jardine) is clearly ridiculing false and stupid. In my opinion, that’s wrong. "

Brearley judges Jardine's book as revealing "something of the hatred and contempt he had for

ordinary Australian, at least for the embodiment of the latter within a crowd of trial cricket. "

Hatred and contempt are strong words and Brearley is not prone to hyperbola. He also makes an acrid observation regarding Jardine's return to his leg-side Bodyline field immediately after Bill Woodfull was stuck on his chest in Adelaide. "If he (Jardine) found the Australian crowd

provocative in their barracks, they had reasons to find him provocative both in its timing and in its attitude. "

Brearley continues to tell a story that came to his attention about an occasion when blood seeped from Jardine's boot after being struck in the shin by a hook of pure blood from Stan McCabe. A suggestion asking him to leave for treatment was rejected by: "What? And let 90,000 convicts know that I am injured?"

As for his own attitude, often perceived as distant during tours in Australia, Brearley recounts having received friendly advice from future Prime Minister Bob Hawke: "Give them a wave, laugh a little, relax. They

see your stiffness as colonialist arrogance. "Brearley adds:" I feel like Jardine has placed

itself a few degrees from the coldest end of the scale as I do. "

The first test of the current series in Perth prompted the use of the word "Bodyline", more clearly by Australian captain Tim Paine.

Of course, neither Paine nor his rival skipper, Kane Williamson, are Douglas Jardines. A cricket master from Jardine's school, upon learning that he had been appointed captain of England, cleverly predicted that he was probably going to win the Ashes but perhaps lose a domination. It's hard to imagine this kind of prophecy made from Paine or Williamson.

However, the continued use of leg bowling and field training by the two captains in Perth was unlike anything I had seen before on an Australian testing ground.

Loading

Not that the parade and push were uninteresting, but the average rating rate over four days

was 2.89 points per race. This is equivalent to 260 executions per day under the 90 overs regulation. And bear

keeping in mind that an extra half hour of play is now almost mandatory in order for these 90 overs to be reached. This means that an average of 260 points were scored every 390 minutes. This on fast terrain and a fast outdoor field.

The Perth game was not painfully boring, but it was not fast either. While the strategies employed by rival skippers brought an unknown dimension, the potential existed for more. When it comes to short pitch bowling for both teams, it can be said with certainty that the more it happens – especially against offenders – the more likely that one day someone will be again Severly injured.

As for Christmas, Brearley's book is a collection of essays and newspaper chronicles of rare insight and empathy. If you're looking for a gift for a cricket tragedy, or even someone who isn't, you could do a lot worse.

Tim Lane is a columnist for the Sunday Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading