Christmas Day 2019 test | Solar powered CWM? It's on the cards

All food waste, 800 kilograms at a time, from the stadium on non-match and match days is treated for eight hours and used to produce topsoil for the maintenance of the surrounding Yarra Park.

Tonk was informed that the MCC had already recovered the costs thanks to the savings made in the transport of food waste and the purchase of land.

Probably wait for four-day tests

Next summer's game against Afghanistan looks as good as any other for Australia to play its first four-day test, but that seems unlikely to be judged by what Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts had to say.

CA hasn't discussed plans for next season yet, but it looks like we won't see any reduction in testing times in this country until 2023.

Roberts said a survey of about 8,000 Australian fans two years ago told CA that audiences want an extension of the Big Bash League and more innovation in the form of four day and day / night tests.

"It is great to have some day-night tests this year and we have to take very seriously the future of the four-day cricket test," said Roberts.

"And given that the average duration of test matches is less than four days, that is something to be taken very seriously in the next eight-year cycle from 2023."

Warner prefers not to know

Ignorance was a blessing for David Warner when it came to injury management leading up to the Boxing Day test.

As you all know, Warner injured his thumb on Monday after being hit by batting coach Graeme Hick. The injury still worries the opener, who did 41 on the first day, but it was his approach to discovering the extent of the damage that caught our attention.

"As I said to the doc, he said to me 'we will go for an x-ray', I said: 'No, there is no chance,'" Warner told the SEN radio.

"Scans and X-rays only exclude you, they don't exclude you. There was no chance in the world that I would go for an x-ray."

Former goalkeeper Brad Haddin had a similar philosophy in 2014 after injuring his shoulder against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Positive signs for Molineux

As his colleague Daniel Cherny writes, the versatile Australian Sophie Molineux was spotted last week at the Junction Oval leading to the resumption of the WNCL on January 6.

There is still no set date for her return from a break due to mental health issues, but it was encouraging to see her back to her condition.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

