Christmas Day 2019 test | Justin Langer, the coaching pragmatist, the right candidate for Australia

Loading...

The mini-crisis is over. Perhaps because Langer speaks absolutely and is so passionate about, well, everything, sometimes it seems that his career has consisted of a series of crises and resolutions. When he left in 1993 and 2001, he thought his world was over. However, he retired in 2007 on his own terms.

When he became a coach of the modest WA in 2012, it was because of the circumstances, not in spite of them. By assuming the Australian position last year, it was the same thing. "Obviously, when I took office, Australian cricket, you could tell it was in crisis," he said. “Everyone was shocked. J & # 39; was. That’s why I accepted this position. This is the big project. "

Man of Claims: Justin Langer. Credit: Getty Images

He had to learn quickly. Former teammate Tom Moody warned him that he could not expect to enjoy the warm relationship he had with WA media. Terry Bowen, a businessman who sits with Langer on the West Coast Eagles' board of directors, watches him in the media.

"Sometimes he rings and says, a great CEO wouldn't say that," said Langer. Langer says the role on the west coast informed his coaching in other ways. "I see the big picture," he said. "It's not just about winning and losing. (As cricketers), we are programmed. It's about doing runs. But there is an overview. "

Also from the Eagles, Langer learned that you have to have the right people in the right positions. "And you must have incredible discipline," he said. "Whether it's low or high reflux, you have to be disciplined."

Moments as great as he loved delighted him during the catharsis trip to Australia. One of them was when Tim Paine was hit in the face in Cardiff during a one-day streak that Australia lost 5-0 to Australia. England. "He just kept going," said Langer. "That's what Allan Border and Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting were doing, and Tim Paine just did."

Another was a magnificent ravine capture taken by Usman Khawaja to send Virat Kohli back to Adelaide. Khawaja had been implored to improve his physical condition, and had listened and acted, and here is the result. "There was light at the end of the tunnel," said Langer.

Justin Langer (right) with skipper Tim Paine.Credit: Getty Images

There was a draw with Pakistan against all odds in the UAE, a day-long victory in India. There was the delicate and elaborate reintegration process of Steve Smith and David Warner. "At the time, I thought it might have been a bit of an exaggeration," said Langer. “But looking back, it was great. Because of all the work that no one has seen, it was seamless. "

Inevitably, all this in a new and less aggravated context, faced with a story without history of 50 years. Langer says that Australia is demonstrating what is possible. "One of the things I was bagged for at first was" jokes about abuse, "" he said. "Well, I think we show it."

Met with screaming contempt in England, Smith won them and Warner at least no longer offended. Australia, one hopeless day a year earlier, arrived in the World Cup semifinals and Langer still believes that without the injuries of Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, they could have come home with the trophy.

They returned home with the Ashes, another landmark. The coach's hand was evident. The night that Ben Stokes' natural feat took them away from Headingley, Langer couldn't sleep. "I kept thinking: what are we going to do?" he said. "It was the worst I have ever felt in cricket. We were so close to winning the Ashes."

The next morning, he called a team meeting to review England's latest counterpart partnership. "I know it pissed off a lot of guys," said Langer. "But I remember Don Pyke said after Adelaide lost this big final against Richmond (in 2017): the mistake we made was that we didn't tackle it. They left in the off season. There were still scars.

"I said, it's not about rubbing your nose. It's about learning." Aware of the dissatisfaction, he invited the dissidents to leave. Nobody did it.

Normally, spare players would be excused from the team between tests. The next day, all went together to Derbyshire, exorcised their demons in a tactile rugby match, then a two-day victory over Derbyshire. A week later at Old Trafford, they won to keep the Ashes.

A coach's job is never done, says Langer. Even after a great victory, there is another presser, another selection meeting, another problem to be resolved. It can be draining. Despite protests that Australia was still at work, Langer and his friend and mentor Steve Waugh felt relaxed on the first day at The Oval the following week.

"We looked at each other," said Langer. "Something is wrong. We were happy to have won the Ashes?" Painey won the draw and played, which surprised us a little. We lost a few catches this first morning. "Little by little, the match escaped, and with it, an elusive series victory.

Michael Slater, Steve Waugh and Justin Langer at the 2001 Allan Border Medal. Credit: Sebastian Costanzo

That first night, Langer taught the team as severely as any other time since becoming a coach. "What this has shown me is that we are a very good team now, but we are not yet a great team," he said.

So more wins, but with a smile, remains the goal. A dominant start to summer at home makes everyone smile. When Langer came out of a coffee shop last week, he had a moment. "A farmer got out of his old Hilux and chased me down the street to shake my hand," said Langer. "He said, I want to thank you and the Australian cricket team for what you do. You brought cricket back to us." Langer was shocked. Her 14-year-old daughter was standing next to her. It was not a bad job after all.

Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading