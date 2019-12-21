Christmas Day 2019 test | James Pattinson's preparation strikes unlikely

Loading...

Victoria bowling coach Mick Lewis, quickly injured Scott Boland and wicket keeper Seb Gotch were among the contingent who had to hastily make new arrangements.

James Pattinson in the nets at Junction Oval. Credit: Justin McManus

Pattinson has missed Australia's last five tests, not wearing the baggy green since the memorable Headingley test in the Ashes where Ben Stokes stole victory for England with an epic century .

However, coach and selector Justin Langer confirmed on Saturday that the Victorian will fill the vacancy left vacant by injured Josh Hazlewood. This will leave Peter Siddle or Michael Neser in 12th place.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is also his field," Langer told 6PR in Perth.

"I hope that what I have shown in the past 18 months is that we have been very consistent in our selection. James Pattinson was the 12th man (in Perth) and he was unlucky, he only played a few tests in the ashes. He's so hungry as Mitchell Starc. "

Filled with his Victorian gear, Pattinson launched his full junction oval race, pace and bounce tests at Gotch. He began to sweat for more than 45 minutes before putting on the pads and being knocked down by McDonald, his former Victorian trainer.

Pattinson clearly enjoys bowling against the Kiwis, against whom he has 20 wickets in three games to a miser 17.7.

James Pattinson aims. Credit: Justin McManus.

"He's a good bowler, he runs strong, brings aggression, hits the wicket. We expect nothing less," Kiwi goalkeeper BJ Watling said on Saturday.

Pattinson played in two boxing tests but his last one was against the West Indies in 2015.

Black Caps paceman Trent Boult has trained hard again and is ready to return the day after Christmas after missing the first game in Perth due to an injury.

The left-hander, fourth on New Zealand's doorman list, has not played since he pitched a month ago against England, but he there are rumors that he could possibly play for Victorian XI on Sunday in what is indeed a glorified center. gate practice.

"Trent was playing very well in the nets. I've dropped a few times. He looks fresh, fit, fingers crossed in five days, he's ready to go," said Watling.

"The experience he has, what he brings to the group is exceptional. You always want a guy like that on your team. So it would be great to see him again for this game."

There is speculation that the Black Caps could move Watling from his usual position to No. 6, where he dominated this year, averaging 96.6 in six innings, at the top of the order to replace the Jeet Raval formless opener. This would allow rescue glover Tom Blundell, who will enter the XI if Raval is abandoned, to strike in medium order.

It would be a big bet that Watling, who has experience opening at the Test level, is much better suited to medium order, is Blundell's top wicket keeper and may have to give up the gloves if he strike higher.

The Australian team will arrive in Melbourne on Sunday and train on Monday when players and coaches have their first glimpse of a thick grass field on Saturday. Officials at the Melbourne Cricket Club and Cricket Australia are under pressure to make sure the surface encourages drummers and bowlers, having been heavily criticized in the last two tests the day after Christmas.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

