Christmas Day 2019 test | Brendon McCullum targets New Zealand tactics

Loading...

Williamson gave Blundell three overs without a wicket (0-13), much to the surprise of former Black Caps glover Ian Smith, while McCullum said the tactics were "breathtaking".

"The game was still in the balance. For me, it was a submissive gesture. I don't understand, not only bowling, but Kane Williamson himself has 29 test counters in his name", said McCullum on SEN.

"Tom Blundell, I don't think he would have even played nets. I know he has had a bowl of first class cricket before but not on an international level.

"I would have thought that you would have opted for a Wagner and (Tim) Southee or Wagner and (Trent) Boult combination and that you would have made a real dive right after the break, trying to get some quick wickets , then all of a blow that lifts you up, and you're not as tired. You knock over the Australians and you have an hour and a half to beat before tea. You can actually get into the game. They just turned around . "

Santner finished with an unflattering 0-82 of 20 overs on a day that the tourists took until halfway through the final session to finally fire the home team for 459.

McCullum said Santner needs to be replaced before the third and final test next week at SCG, where the pitch is expected to turn.

"He has to go back and learn his craft at a level a little bit lower than what he is operating," said McCullum.

"This must happen in the next test match. They have to bring someone in front of New Zealand, a three hour flight nearby, and give them the opportunity to play at a wicket turning. "

Santner had a miserable test in Perth last week, finishing with match figures of 0-146. There were only 38 wickets in the previous 21 tests, but it was necessary because it added stick depth to a weak tail, after posting a century and two and a half centuries.

Tourists already have leg spinner Todd Astle on the team, although his record of four wickets at 54 in four tries – having debuted seven years ago – doesn't worry Australians.

Off-spinner Will Somerville is another option. Born in Wellington but raised in Sydney, the former cricketer NSW Sheffield Shield later returned to New Zealand, and has 14 wickets at 25 in three tests. Ajaz Patel, the left arm spinner, with 22 wickets in seven tests, is another option.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading