Christmas Day 2019 test | Australia vs New Zealand: Travis Head and Tim Paine eliminate Black Caps

It is the problem of trying to overcome opposition: it is a business that tires each other. Over the years, session by session, New Zealand seemed to be on something. A bouncer attacks here, a compression game there, a well hatched plan in action. But taken as a whole, it still hasn't worked. Australians were waiting for the good things to come.

For long periods in the morning, Head was tied up. Working as one, the Kiwis trapped him against his stumps. Once he could have tried to repress them. That day, he lived until the opportunity came to strike through the extra blanket and behind the point. They did it, and it jumped up; more than half of his runs were done this way.

Tim Paine, left, in action at CWM.Credit: Chris Hopkins

The 90s tested his nerve in a new way. The tea interval and the fall of Paine were distractions, but again, Head didn't crack. His hundred were generously received on both sides of the fence and the Tasman. The supreme order of Australia, so ethereal at the start of the Ashes series, is solidifying, one degree at a time.

Paine's contribution was a case of man comes, comes on time. Attacking naturally in the wicketkeeper-batsman model, the many pinches of the cricket test are not always suitable. But that moment, when second gear was to become third, did it. With surprisingly few alarms, he tackled the Kiwi shortball dam when others backed away, rolled brilliantly when given the chance, and with Head disappeared from the horizon for New Zealanders . He will only regret that he did not advance to 100, as long as he looks like Peter Pan, he is not.

This is not an argument for irresistible forces. Instead, in Australia, it was the immovable obstacle against the stubborn building. He had worked for New Zealand against England at home, but it was Australia in Australia, for the Kiwis a historic wasteland.

For the whole class of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, for all the tirelessness of Wagner, for the seriousness of Colin de Grandhomme, none had to switch the speedometer above 140 km / h. In the Darren Lehmann era, Australia considered 140 km / h as a baseline and explicitly abandoned Peter Siddle for not having achieved it. Australia could afford to be demanding. Later in the day, Mitchell Starc whistled at over 145 km / h and Pat Cummins and James Pattinson were neck and neck.

The other missing dimension, of course, was spin. The out-of-shape left gunner Mitch Santner was caught in a spiral. Used little, it played as if it had little use and was therefore little used. By the time he finally developed a rhythm, the Kiwis weren't trying to break through as much as plug holes.

This meant that the rapids had to come back earlier and more often. Familiarity with Wagner, for example, would never breed contempt, but that meant he used all of his tricks. Wagner was often surprised, but rarely surprised. Nevertheless, it was well worth its four wickets.

The Kiwis did not collapse. They detained the few catches that came, did not report anything and saved a lot in the field, even if their tread became heavier. Some of Williamson's prosecutions have earned their own applause. They rightly boast about it, but this time, pride came before a maul. New Zealand ended the besieged day, and it was as predictable as twilight the next day.

Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

