Christmas carols occupy the first four chart positions for the first time

Loading...

The same debate is repeated every year after the end of October: how early is it too early to play Christmas music? While some believe that the November hit is acceptable, others get lost in thinking about spending the next two months listening to the same fun tunes.

As it turned out, people were more inclined to turn the Christmas music in honor of the Christmas spirit this year, and there's evidence: towards the end of the decade, all four top songs from Billboard & # 39; s Hot can be heard 100 charts are Christmas carols. Although all tracks are over 25 years old (three of them over 55 years old), it is the first time that the top 4 charts have Christmas music.

Billboard today released the first chart of the new decade (January 4, 2020). On it is Mariah Carey's "Everything I wish for Christmas is you" at number 1, followed by Brenda Lee's "Rockin & # 39; Around The Christmas Tree", Bobby Helms "Jingle Bell Rock" and Burl Ives "A "Holly Jolly Christmas" in the next three places. According to the release, it is the first time in Billboard's 61-year history that Christmas carols have taken first place.

Carey's rise to No. 1 marks the first time her hit has reached the coveted spot, 25 years after its release. The singer's No. 1 positions her as the first artist to have had a top chart song in four different decades. Brenda Lee's "Rockin Around The Christmas Tree" had a similar performance and peaked on the charts since her debut in 1958.

Though the reason for the sudden surge in Christmas joy continues to be a mystery, Carey can still call herself Queen of Christmas, a label she's been proudly wearing for over two decades.

(tagsToTranslate) Home (t) Pop (t) Holly Jolly Christmas (t) All I want for Christmas is you (t) Brenda Lee (t) Burl Iives (t) Christmas music (t) Jingle Bell Rock (t) Mariah Carey (t) rocks around the Christmas tree