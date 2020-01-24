Christmas and New Years dominated Facebook and Instagram in December - Adweek

People celebrated Christmas and ushered in the new year on Facebook and Instagram, while Christmas and New Years dominated Facebook IQ’s monthly hot topics list for December 2019.

Friday, the 13th, was also notable in the Holidays and Events category on Facebook, while Instagrammers talked about Art Basel.

Users of both platforms focused on a distant galaxy, while Star Wars, along with Eddie Murphy and Mariah Carey, dominated the entertainment category on Facebook, while people on Instagram chatted about Yoda, Saturday Night Live, and the Golden Globe Awards.

In the People category, Time Person of the Year (climate activist Greta Thunberg) and Kris Jenner ran on Facebook at every turn, while the late Caroll Spinney and Annie Leibovitz did so on Instagram.

Sports fans on Facebook talked about Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Tiger Woods, while Drew Brees and Anthony Joshua cheered Instagram the most.

Sports Illustrated and Change.org were leaders in the Brands and Products category on Facebook last month, while Instagrammers discussed Toys for Tots and UNESCO.

In the “Eating and Drinking” category, Facebook users followed the Big Mac with champagne, while Instagrammer took a more sophisticated approach and set fire to their fondue pots.

Facebook IQ measured issues that led to disproportionate discussions on both social platforms. This was the latest in a monthly series of Facebook Adweek Hot Topics that started in 2015.

You can learn more about current social trends in the following data-based graphics:

Facebook IQ

Facebook IQ