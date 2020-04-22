Christine McGuinness looks amazing in tight gym equipment when she does the #comearoundme TikTok challenge

CHRISTINE McGuinness looks amazing in skintight clothes when she tries the latest TikTok dance trend ‘challenge #comearoundme’.

The 32-year-old could not resist being involved with a viral challenge that involved dancing to the song Justin Bieber Come Around Me and showing off his moves for short clips.

6

Christine McGuinness looked amazing when she tried the latest TikTok’s Credit Challenge: Instagram

Paddy McGuinness’s wife underscored the sensational curves in orange sportswear fitting the upcoming clothing line as she moved her hips in time to music.

Looking glamorous as usual, he dried his blonde hair into a thick style and put on fresh makeup for the challenge.

Capturing the video, Christine jokes that the challenge of the viral dance briefly distracts her from her practice and writes: “Come here! ‘❤️ Yaasss destroyed it! I will really exercise within a minute, after TikTok.

“Stay positive, keep dancing, keep moving, laugh, stay at home, stay safe ❤️ #comearoundmechallenge. Gymwear @vibebychristine coming soon.”

6

He could not stop himself from being involved with challenges involving dancing to the song Justin Bieber Come Around MeCredit: Instagram

6

The 32-year-old is highlighting his sensational curves in the Orange Credit gymwear that fits in the form: Instagram

Canadian pop star Justin, 26, started the Come Around Me challenge earlier this month on a social media platform to promote his new song of the same name.

He initially shared a video of four professional dancers doing the routine and since then posted a clip of himself involved.

This is not the first dance challenge Christine has tackled before trying the Savage Challenge yesterday.

Dancing to her fans in the park, Christine wrote her lewd video: “Baby girl give me something 🌈 shhh .. don’t tell anyone but I’m not really a savage, I’m sweet AF 😇 #savagechallenge

6

This is not the first dance challenge Christine has dealt with before trying yesterday’s Savage Challenge Credit: Instagram

“Have a TikTokityboooo Tuesday 💋 #stayhappy #keepsmiling #havefun #stayhome”.

His fans were impressed by the dance moves of the mother of three children as he pouted and pulled faces in funny clips.

Recently Drake’s hit single, Toosie Slide, broke a new record when it was revealed that the song has played an incredible three billion times at TikTok.

6

Christine and Paddy like to post funny videos to their social media Credits: See Caption

6

Paddy and Christine were married in 2011 Credit: See Caption

That makes musical stars the fastest-rising music trend, because users all over the world are making their own videos into song number one.

Before Toosie Slide exploded onto the virtual screen, Kylie Jenner held the record for the fastest-growing music trend in October with her hit Rise and Shine.

love baby

Michelle Hardwick of Emmerdale announced her pregnancy after marrying Kate Brooks

Rant

Love Island & Falkirk fails the city brand ‘motherf *** ers’ & ‘f *** ing scumbags’

‘I rebelled’

Scarlett Moffatt admitted she was “deliberately gaining weight” after the fitness DVD

Exclusive

RICK PICKS ON BECKS

Ricky Gervais supports Jibe saying ‘f *** ing Beckham, I’m done with them’

Exclusive

‘UNFAIR’

Victoria Beckham ‘experienced the worst week’ after a counterattack on a decision to leave staff

Exclusive

I WILL BASHANU

John Fashanu must be withdrawn from the opponent playing Celebrity SAS after SMOKING

But TikTok said Drake passed a billion points far faster than the 22-year-old mother-of-one.

Involved in the action are artists Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber, and basketball hero LeBron James, all of whom have done highly watched dance videos.

Toosie Slide was released by Drake on April 3 and debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

.