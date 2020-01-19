“Oh, no other bloody thing about the Profumo affair!” – that was apparently Christine Keeler’s reaction when she heard that the BBC was creating a new drama about the scandal that shocked Britain in the 1960s and was a crucial moment in her life.

However, although Keeler died in 2017 at the age of 75 before filming actually started, the team behind BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler said they insisted not to be seen as a “victim” as their mantra for the show.

Writer Amanda Coe said, “When it looked like we were going to continue, we had some interactions with Christine’s legal representative, who was also a close friend of hers.

“She was still alive at the time and died shortly after the project started, but she knew about it – and I think her attitude was resigned. “Oh, no other damn thing in the Profumo affair!” But she was aware that our view was different and that she really communicated that she didn’t want to be seen as a victim, which we took as our mantra about the way and Way of dealing with history. “

Coe said whether Keeler would have liked the finished product: “Hope so! It is certainly a very personable, hopefully humane treatment of her and all characters.

“And I think at the end of her life she had a completely different view of what had happened to her than she obviously did then. Because she was there – in this extraordinary series of events, and she was incredibly young. I think the drama conveys how overwhelming that must have been. ‘

Executive producer Rebecca Ferguson agreed and said, “I think she would have been proud that we didn’t make her a victim, and that was her key thing. I don’t want to say that she would love it, but I think what we did is that we were really honest and honest about not keeping her as a victim, not as a prostitute, not as a call girl. And look at why something happened to her and look at the story. “

Coe added, “I think I really misunderstood what we mean by ‘victim’ – because it is possible to become a victim of exploitation, intimidation and misrepresentation of what it was – but if you just say that someone ‘an’ is a victim, you rob them of their freedom of choice.

“And I think that what hated her the most was the feeling that she had been appropriated, so even people who were supposed to sympathize said, ‘Oh Christine’ – and she was a living person who most of you lived life after the events of this drama. So I think it’s possible to have a sensitive, nuanced account of what happened without saying … “Victim” is a very powerless [word]. ‘

The trial of Christine Keeler starts on Sunday December 29th at 9 p.m. at BBC One