Christina Koch breaks record for a woman's longest space flight

Expedition 60 NASA Flight Engineer Christina Koch is working on an American space suit in the Quest airlock where American space walks are staged aboard the international space station. NASA

NASA astronaut Christina Koch has just set the record for the longest single space flight of a woman. Koch has been in space for 289 days after arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) on March 14 this year. She has caught up with the previous record of Peggy Whitson, a now retired NASA astronaut who lived at ISS between 2002 and 2017.

During her time at ISS, Koch participated in scientific experiments, received research equipment, and carried out repairs to the space station as part of the first fully female space walk.

Koch has spoken in the past about the importance of representing women in space exploration. When she participated in the fully female space walk and was asked if it was important that her work was recognized because of her gender, she said: "I think it is important because of the historical nature of what we do. There are many people who have motivation derive from inspiring stories from people who are like them, and I think it is an important aspect of the story to tell. "

She has also supported other female astronauts, including welcoming her close friend and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir to the ISS in September. Koch regularly describes the coming and going and scientific research that is carried out on the ISS on her Twitter account, including shoutouts for her various fellow expedition members.

They all felt like friendsgiving. This year grateful for five different crews and the memories we had together on @Space_Station. #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/UvJvEd2Yzp

– Christina H Koch (@ Astro_Christina) November 28, 2019

In an interview with CNN to celebrate her latest record, Koch was asked what advice she had for young girls who wanted to follow in their footsteps and achieve their dreams. "Do what scares you," she advised.

"Everyone needs to think about what intrigues them and what attracts them. Those things can be a bit scary, but they usually mean that you are interested. And if it is just outside what you think is feasible for you and you achieve it, it really pays dividends in more than one way. It can be worth it for you personally and it usually means you give something back to the world in the best possible way. "

