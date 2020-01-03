Christie Brinkley, 65, flaunts hot chiseled bikini abs

Loading...

Christie Brinkley has long been considered one of the most beautiful women in the business and continues to call attention at age 65, flaunting her fit physique while on vacation with her family in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The former supermodel shared several photos of her beach getaway on Friday afternoon, including three photos of her relaxing in a small boat while rocking a red bikini, highlighting her chiseled abs and toned legs. Brinkley also shared photos of her snorkeling and hanging out with her son, 23, Jack.

The actress also shared photos of her New Year's Eve celebration, a beach party organized by designer Donna Karan.

"Every year, @donnakaranthewoman surprises us all with her generous generosity," Brinkley wrote. “Your annual Happy New Year dinner is really something we look forward to all year! Soon these tables behind me will be full of happy people dancing! Let's dance at the tables under the rising moon! More nights like this in 2020 please !! Happy New Year to all!

