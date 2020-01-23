Christian Keyes joins the cast of young and restless

According to Soap Opera Digest, Christian Keyes will become a member of the cast of The Young And The Restless (Y&R) in February. The actor will portray Ripley Turner, the former fiancée of Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan).

Viewers know that Amanda has a restraining order against Ripley. She told Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), in one of their chats, that she thought her ex was her soulmate. She thought she knew Ripley well. He was an attractive and charismatic man for her. But unfortunately, when she got to know him better, he turned out to be very different from what she had first thought, and he began to control her every move.

On the other hand, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) recently discovered, thanks to an Amanda file given to him by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), that Ripley also has a restraining order against Amanda.

This will be Keyes’ first stint to work on a soap. He has appeared on many shows in the past, including DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, 9-11, Supernatural, Saints & Sinners, In Contempt, The Family Business, Let’s Stay Together, Instant Mom, Mistresses and The Boys.

Keyes’ first performance at the Y&R is scheduled for February 5. But with recent precautions because of the ongoing trial of charges in the US, his debut is likely to be pushed until mid-February.

How will Amanda feel when her controlling ex turns up in Genoa City and what kind of destruction will he cause? Keep looking at Y&R to find out!

