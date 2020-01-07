Christian Bale in Talks to Join Thor: Love and Thunder

Loading...

Oscar-winning actor and former Bruce Wayne portraitist Christian Bale seems to be ready to cross comic book universes while talking to become a member of Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, according to a Collider report.

The star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is no stranger to superhero films, but this would be his first trip to comic book films since 2012, The Dark Knight Rises. His role is hidden and given that the sweet villain became a good guy who has become villain again, Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) seems to be returning in some capacity, it is hard to speculate whether Bale is an ally or enemy of Thor will be.

Marvel did not comment on the report.

Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourth movie in the God of Thunder franchise after a major revision (and critical boost) with Thor: Ragnarok from 2017. Similarly, Tessa Thompson will play her role of Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame as Valkyrie again, while Natalie Portman will play her role as love for Thor, Jane Foster, for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. She has indicated that she will also pick up the Thor mantle (or hammer) as a female version of the God of Thunder. Waititi will also continue to give the voice of Korg, a fan-favorite gladiator who befriended Thor on the planet Sakaar.

Ragnarok earned 853 million dollars worldwide, making it the film with the highest profit in the series to date. Love and Thunder naturally try to surpass that and it certainly attracts the star power to do that.

Bale was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a film for the Fox / Disney Ford v Ferrari racing drama, a cash register and a critical hit. He previously won a Best Actor Oscar for The Fighter and was nominated for American Hustle, The Big Short and Vice.

Of course, Bale would not be the first Oscar-winning actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No fewer than 17 Oscar winners have appeared in the MCU, including Portman, Anthony Hopkins and Cate Blanchett in the Thor franchise.

Disney will release Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

