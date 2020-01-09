Christian Bale could join Thor: Love and Thunder

Loading...

Hello and welcome to a new edition of The Monitor, the cultural news overview from WIRED. Now that the holiday season is officially over, the Hollywood studios are back in action, making deals and creating content. And for some extra help with that, it seems that Warner Bros. use machine learning and predictive data. Crazy right? Let’s catch up with you.

Batman Might Join Thor: Love and Thunder (Sorta)

As if the rise of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor and the return of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie were not enough reason to be enthusiastic for Thor: Love and Thunder, now there is a word that a new actor can join the fight: Christian Bale. According to Collider, the one-off Dark Knight is in conversation to participate in the next film, which is directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi. Not a word about who Bale could play – although people already have theories – but if he is the Big Bad, that can be pretty cool, right?

Warner bros. is going to use AI to choose movies

Have you ever viewed a Warner Bros. photo and thought: “Man, a robot could have made a better film than that green.” Well, Warner Bros. will discover if you are right. Kind of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio will use artificial intelligence to make decisions about which films turn green. Under a new deal with a company called Cinelytic, Warners will use that company’s predictive analysis and data to help make decisions about which films to make and which films to pass on. “The system can calculate in seconds what previously took days to be judged by a human when it comes to overall evaluation of the film package or the value of a star,” Cinelytic’s founder Tobias Queisser THR, adding that that doesn’t mean machine Learning will last for studio execs soon. “Artificial intelligence sounds scary. But at present, an AI cannot make creative decisions. What is good at it is cracking numbers and splitting huge data sets and showing patterns that would not be visible to people. But for creative decision making you still need experience and instinct. “OK, so maybe robots don’t take over Hollywood completely.

Do you want some pictures of Avatar 2? Please!

It has been: looking at checks: more than a decade since the original Avatar came out – that is long! For those who loved James Cameron’s fantasy epic, waiting for a sequel was hard. Well, we have good news! The film’s official Twitter account has released some new concept art for the film, and it shows new parts of Pandora that the original Avatar has never revealed. Enjoy it now; Avatar 2 will not be in the cinema until December 2021 and it will probably take a while for someone to see a trailer.

More great WIRED stories

.