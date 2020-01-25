Chrissy Teigen and John Legend the Face of Genesis in SB Ad - Adweek

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, is making its Super Bowl commercial debut with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

With the advertisement, the first Genesis SUV, the GV80, and a new brand campaign titled “Young Luxury” are published.

Genesis is the youngest luxury car maker, said the brand’s North American CEO, Mark Del Rosso. In a statement, he asked, “Why not act our age and have some fun?”

The brand wanted a more humorous approach, which embodied dough and legend.

Batter and Legend “best represent the kind of pure honesty and convergence that old luxury never had,” said Bob Rayburn, ecd, Genesis. “With most luxury promotions, your sense of humor is surgically removed once your income reaches a certain level.”

In two teasers that were released today, the couple attended a high-profile event where Teigen made a faux pas and Legend watched either with a slight annoyance or with a slightly veiled amusement.

The first teaser, which is 30 seconds long, contains a towering oyster rod that falls to the ground when batter takes one of the mollusks off the stack. She immediately turns to register the whole room with very classy, ​​snobby-looking partygoers: “It wasn’t me, it was John Legend, the singer, not me, any random girl, that was John Legend.”

Legend, rather unconvincing, looks offended. Teigen bends down and grabs one of the oysters from the floor because she “hates it when they disappear”.

The second location seems to be the same dazzling gathering, and a man – presumably one of the hosts – explains to Teigen and Legend that the ice sculpture on display comes from the Arctic. Teigen, who is scratching something all the time, says to him: “Well, I brought these crackers out of my purse. So woop-de-doo. “

The nonchalance and self-irony with which Teigen approaches the upscale event also plays out in her playful brand. In November, Teigen was named Adweek’s brand visionary for 2019 because she has woven her personality through working in TV, book, product, and advertising contracts in a way that has earned her 12.3 million followers on Twitter alone.

The Genesis 60-second Super Bowl spot was produced by the Innocean USA agency. It will air in the second quarter.