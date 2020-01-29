Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are “Young Luxury” in Genesis Ad - Adweek

Hyundai’s luxury car brand, Genesis, is using the Super Bowl stage to launch its first SUV, the GV80, and a new brand campaign called “Young Luxury”. In addition, the new prominent speakers, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, are introduced.

When the advertisements begin, the couple enters a very fancy party, and Batter complains to Legend and asks why he made them come with them. He says he thought it was time to throw a farewell party with “old luxury”. Crossing over to a dough on a staircase, asking partiers to go to Asia once and think that it makes them spiritual to take a loud suit for a personality or to lean on someone’s shoulder nearby – although it’s unclear what a thing that is really has to do with “old luxury” or what the term actually means.

As she raises her glass, Teigen nudges: “To old luxury. You had a good run, but now it’s time to improve a little. “

She runs to the front door to present “Young Luxury”, but Legend is not exactly on the right track. When he finally shows up, Teigen reproaches him for being late. Then he needs the “magic word” (sexiest man alive) of doughs at a moment, atypical for Legend, before he lets them into the car.

Last fall, Teigen was named Adweek’s brand visionary in 2019, who worked for TV, books, products and advertising contracts.

The Genesis agency Innocean USA created the 60-second spot. (The agency is also responsible for Hyundai’s Boston advertising with Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and John Krasinski.)

The spot runs in the second quarter of the game.

