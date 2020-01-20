Chrissy Teigen tells her followers that she wants to go to Nigeria to see Michael. © ImageCollect.com / Admedia / TLC

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen is one of 90 Day Fiance’s best known fans. She recently showed that she was tempted to travel with her husband John Legend just to meet Michael in Nigeria.

Chrissy is very active on Twitter and many 90-day fiance fans follow her there. She often writes about the TLC show and has made it clear several times how obsessed she is. But is she really obsessed enough to jump on a flight to Africa so she can see one of the stars of the show?

Well, if this Enchilada didn’t exist, she might have. When many settled on Sunday to watch their favorite show, Chrissy Teigen revealed how close she was to a trip.

On Twitter, she wrote: “John was in Nigeria for a few days and I was thinking of finding Michael after 90 days, but … the enchilada made me unusable.”

It is not clear why John Legend traveled to Nigeria and why many in this region shared their surprise. In fact, it was reported that Chrissy’s tweet about wanting to meet Michael alarmed many that he was there himself.

And since Angela was only recently seen on her way back from the African country, she would probably not be upset to learn that a supermodel was on her way to visit her husband.

Even if Chrissy did not make it this time to see Michael in Nigeria, there is always a next time. Or maybe she can meet him in the US if Angela and Michael manage to get his K-1 visa, or just marry in Nigeria and then return to America on a spouse visa instead.

90 Day Fiance is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 8/7.