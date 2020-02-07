Chrishell Stause reveals that her mother was given ‘months to live’ after being diagnosed with cancer

Chrishell Stause speaks about her family’s fight against cancer.

The 38-year-old actress shared some heartbreaking news about her mother on Instagram on Tuesday 4 February. On the same day as World Cancer Day, Selling Sunset’s star revealed that her mother was given “1 to 2 months to live” after being diagnosed with lung cancer – the same condition that killed her father last year.

“I just found out that today #worldcancerday is creepy on the same day that I found out that my mother has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that my father had on Easter,” Stause wrote. “I do not yet understand what life teaches me, but my heart is with every person who fights this terrible disease and with every person from whom he has robbed a loved one.”

The actress’s Instagram post, with an image of a burning candle, read: “February 4 is World Day for Cancer. I light this candle in honor of all cancer survivors, hunters, and those who lost their lives to cancer. “

In April 2019, Stause started talking about the fight of her deceased father with lung cancer in a moving Instagram post.

“We lost you today, but it was a long, terrible fight against cancer that you started taking years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it grabbed you, “she wrote, alongside a photo of her father. “You have peace now, and always the Catholic man in your heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason.”

Stause added: “I grew up in an unconventional family and my father was a drummer – the heartbeat of music. Today we have lost the heartbeat of our family, but I am happy to know that he has brought his music to heaven. It just got a lot more [sic] more rock and roll there. We love you so much. “