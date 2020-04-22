Chris Weidman’s Mentor Trashes Anderson Silva Next Legend’s Retirement Opinions

Anderson Silva has been in the information, after revealing that he needed to retire ahead of his storied reign as the middleweight champ was finished by Chris Weidman in 2013.

The Brazilian star also claimed that after meeting with the UFC in 2012 he was handed the keys to a brand new Bentley, and Weidman’s striking coach Ray Longo has taken some verbal shots at Silva.

Image Credit: UFC / YouTube

Silva’s retirement comments

Not too long ago Silva did an interview for UFC Brasil, and all through it, he claimed that at the stop of 2012, he flew to Las Vegas to meet up with with the UFC brass. Silva explained he at first went to tell the UFC that he was likely to retire.

At the time Silva was commonly regarded as the greatest fighter on the world, and he had defended the middleweight title a document ten occasions. The UFC naturally didn’t want Silva to cling-up-the-gloves, and the legend described the promotion gave him a brand new Bentley.

Silva also stated that as the Weidman struggle neared, nevertheless, he was organizing to retire if he received. That did not occur, and in their rematch later on in 2013, Silva broke his leg.

Well, due to the fact then, Longo was a visitor on the MMA & Over and above podcast. When talking about Silva’s new revelations, the striking mentor mentioned this (rates by way of MMA Fighting).

“I necessarily mean, so essentially what he’s saying is he’s a f**king whore,” Longo claimed. “And that the ethical of the story [inaudible], and then for the rematch they gave him reward certification to McDonald’s.

They let him have a purchasing spree at Focus on for the rematch. They acquired him out. ‘Listen, I know you don’t wanna do this, but here’s a reward card to Starbucks.’

I really do not even have an understanding of what does that indicate.

“Imagine that, even though, when Dana and Lorenzo made available the Bentley and he took it, and then Lorenzo goes to Dana, ‘sh-t, we could’ve gotten him with a Chevy.

We could’ve gotten him with a f**king SUV, a Honda SUV. Why the f**k we go with a Bentley, you f**cking morons?’ The hell is heading on? [laughs]

“After he misplaced the initially struggle, he drove the f**cking Bentley into a wall.”

Reaction from Silva’s supporters?

Subscribe and get our every day e-mail and stick to us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to receive e-mails with the latest MMA News & Assessment from MMA Frenzy. Your data will not be shared with or bought to 3rd functions.

So, chances are these responses will not go in excess of also very well with Silva supporters. The legend certainly is not the to start with fighter to change his intellect on retirement, whether or not it was thanks to a loss or fiscal incentives.

The losses to Weidman and the damaged leg Silva incurred was undoubtedly a turning place in his profession while. The 45-yr-aged fighter has long gone 1-4, with 1 no-contest considering that those people bouts.