Chris Waller’s faces are waiting for scans of Everest winner Yes Yes Yes

“There was some heat in his foreleg this morning. As with any horse, regardless of its value, we risk dealing with them and figuring out what we’re dealing with.”

“” We just don’t know it at the moment. It could be an inflammation under the skin, it could be caused by an infection, it could be a strain or something more serious. Once we know what it is, we can figure out what the short and long term plans are. “

Elleegant plans

While still on Waller, his mare Verry Elleegant starts in the Apollo Stakes and finishes second in the Chipping Norton Stakes before the Ranvet Stakes.

Verry Elleegant had a mixed spring, but 12 months ago she had practically no luck.

“We have horses that fit in certain seasons, and she could be one of the horses that will be better off in the fall,” said Waller.

Outstanding siblings

A full brother of Standout and his older sister Overreach, who was awarded the Golden Slipper, are expected to pick up a substantial sum when he walks the ring at the Inglis Easter sale in April.

Owner George Altomonte said the mare Bahia had not been born in the past few years, but has a fourth bundle of joy from Exceed And Excel.

Heated discussions

Some coaches were unimpressed when the Newcastle meeting was canceled at the last minute, but chief steward Marc Van Gestel said there was no way to call earlier because the forecast was only 33 degrees.

“The stewards were told that some horses that had traveled there had felt the effects of the heat. They had been checked and found to be unfit to start, and some jockeys also raised concerns about the heat,” said van Gestel.

“We considered a couple of options, including postponing the gathering to a later point in time when the temperature is expected to cool, but this wasn’t appropriate because the horses were already on course and should have waited.”

Pie tackles it

Pierata, Greg Hickman’s reliable sprinter who stepped on Everest last year, is definitely enjoying his food so much that he gained 545 kg during the Christmas break. As a guide, Pierata had only 480 kg to carry when he won Group 1 All Aged Stakes last year.

“” The head falls into the feed container and is only pulled up again when it is finished. Then he looks at you as if to say he wants more, “said Hickman about his hungry five-year-old stallion.

Pierata resumes in The Galaxy, the autumn sprint in which he was picked from the Nature Strip last year.

103 not out … ATC member William Walker

Walker continues

At the ripe old age of 103, William Walker chose the winners in Randwick yesterday.

Walker, who started putting a sixpence on horses every Saturday at the age of 14 – and had no problem wearing a tie and jacket in the heat – still benefited when he supported She’s Ideel as he enjoyed the company of others over 50 years of ATC members in a private room.

Walker, who preferred lemonade over beer, rated Winx the best horse he had ever seen, while “the quality of Sydney’s jockeys today is the best I’ve ever seen”.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

