Fox News anchor Chris Wallace chastised White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday for seriously arguing that it was “just a coincidence” that President Donald Trump released aid to Ukraine after Congress learned of a whistleblower complaint.

During a break in Fox News coverage of the Senate’s removal from the Senate Tuesday night, Wallace noted that the President had suspended Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine, only releasing it once ‘he was about to know publicly that he had pressured the country to investigate his political opponents. .

“The moment is clear,” noted the Fox anchor, prompting Conway to say that Wallace “was examining the causal link, but that could be a coincidence.”

After Trump’s senior adviser said the White House was aware of whistleblower complaints weeks before lifting the suspension of aid, Wallace pushed back the fact that Congress had only found out a few days ago. advanced.

Conway, for his part, attempted to deflect his trademark, which prompted Wallace to call him for “pivoting” his questions.

“It was September 9, September 10 that the story begins, now the Democrats know the whistleblower and will open an investigation and then on September 11 or 12, the president unlocks the aid,” he added. . “You say it’s a coincidence?”

“Yes! Why wouldn’t it be?” Replied Conway gullibly. “And no one has presented any evidence that this was not the case and no one has presented any evidence that the President has never intended not to get this help from Ukraine and in fact they have it. “

She then rejected the idea that the White House was organizing either military aid or formal meetings with Trump over the head of the Ukrainian president, saying that they “had met this request.”

