Chris Wallace confronts national security adviser on Trump's statement that 4 embassies face imminent threats

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace insisted White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Sunday last week’s statements by President Donald Trump on Fox News that a senior Iranian official Killed by U.S. air strikes foreshadowed imminent attacks on four U.S. embassies, asking why Congress hadn’t talked about these threats.

Last Friday, in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, the president said it was necessary to kill former Quds Force commander Qassem Soliemani because he believed there were four embassies that would have been attacked. This broadened his previous claims that Soleimani was “actively planning” an attack on the embassy in Baghdad, something he later revised to “several embassies”.

Interviewing O’Brien on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that members of Congress stressed that there was not a single mention of imminent threats against American embassies during recent intelligence briefings with the Trump administration on the ‘Iran.

“So why [the president] says it on TV, but senior officials haven’t told members of Congress?” Wondered Wallace.

O’Brien, meanwhile, said that even if he “saw the information about it” and that it was “very strong”, he could not disclose it to the American public, but they still had to “Trust the administration on this subject”. further noted that the administration had always declared that there were “serious threats against American diplomats” in the region.

“So I think what the president said is consistent with what we’ve been saying since day one,” added O’Brien.

“It seems like a contradiction,” replied Wallace. “He says to Laura Ingraham, our esteemed colleague, but in a classified briefing of 75 minutes, your best national security officials never mention it to members of Congress. Why not?”

“I was not at the briefing and I don’t know how the Q&A went, it depends on the questions asked or on the way they were formulated, I don’t know, I was not there,” explained national security. replied the counselor. “All I can tell you is that we have been clear from the start that there are very significant threats to American installations in the region and to US military officials, officers and men and women as well as for American diplomats and I think that is what the President says. “

Wallace pushed back a bit more, asking O’Brien if he would agree with Trump that there were imminent specific threats against four American embassies, causing more ambiguity on the part of the senior White House official .

“It is still difficult to know exactly what the targets are, but it is certainly consistent with the information to assume that they have reached embassies in at least four countries,” Orien said.

O’Brien’s remarks largely overlap with those of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said on Sunday that he shared the President’s “belief” that four embassies were facing imminent threats from Soleimani, but that he “saw” no specific evidence to support these claims. .

