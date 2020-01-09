Chris Sutton Trolls Steven Gerrard after Celtic reaction

Loading...

Chris Sutton tonight tinkered a Steven Gerrard on social media after the Ibrox manager claimed that Celtic had to borrow the violins for the suspension of Ryan Christie.

The Ibrox manager actually told Celtic to stop complaining about injustice and continue things. The irony of this is that he has been the most vocal whinger in Scottish football for the past 18 months. We are not sure how he treated things like a player in the south, but Gerrard has certainly taken over the distorted utopia inhabiting the Ibrox support.

So Celtic doesn’t have to come from the violins.

HOWEVER … everyone wants to grab their striker Alfredo Morelos! And it’s not fair.

Enter Chris Sutton on Twitter …

Is that a violin from ?? https://t.co/WDscWoD04m

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) January 9, 2020

A fantastic response to the Gers boss who has let reality go by since he came to Glasgow.

Brilliant from Chris Sutton.